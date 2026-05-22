Sign Up Now for 4 Wing Summer Sports Day at CFB Cold Lake

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Registration is now open for the 2026 4 Wing Summer Sports Day at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake, allowing military members and civilian employees to take part in a full day of competition, recreation, and camaraderie on June 12. Organized by the 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Fitness and Sports team, the annual summer event encourages participants of all skill levels to get active, connect with coworkers, and enjoy a break from the regular work routine.

The 2026 4 Wing Summer Sports Day lineup features a wide variety of activities taking place across the Wing. Participants can register for badminton doubles, outdoor dodgeball, pickleball doubles, outdoor volleyball, wiffleball, singles table tennis, and disc golf. The event also includes wellness-focused activities such as yoga and the wellness walk, along with a Grappling 101 session for those interested in learning about the sport. One of the more unique additions to this year’s lineup is the “Try-a-Tri” event, offering participants a fun and approachable challenge inspired by triathlon-style competition.

Summer Sports Day has become a popular tradition at CFB Cold Lake. Whether participants are hoping to win their tournament, challenge themselves in a new activity, or simply spend time with coworkers, there is something available for everyone.

Many of the events are expected to fill quickly. Registration for several sports is being handled online through the Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services (CFMWS) Cold Lake website, with team captains responsible for submitting rosters for team-based events. More information, including registration forms and event details, can be found on the CFMWS Cold Lake website.

The organizers would also like to thank Inter Pipeline for their continued support, which helps make the 4 Wing Summer Sports Day possible.