Cold Lake Air Show App Puts Everything You Need in Your Pocket

Supplied Photo

As anticipation builds for the 2026 Cold Lake Air Show, attendees will once again have a powerful tool to help make the most of their weekend experience: the official Cold Lake Air Show app.

Designed to help visitors stay informed and navigate the event with ease, the app brings key information together in one convenient place before and during the show weekend.

Fans will be able to browse performer information, check out the static aircraft displays, explore the schedule of events, and use an interactive map to find attractions, amenities, and activities across the grounds. The app will also include a list of food vendors, frequently asked questions, and additional event information to help visitors plan their day.

One of the new additions for 2026 is the Photo Bingo game, offering attendees an interactive way to experience the show. Two unique bingo boards will be available within the app, encouraging visitors to capture moments and sights from around the event grounds. Participants who complete the challenges will have the opportunity to win an exclusive souvenir prize pack featuring items that will only be available through the contest.

The app will also provide important updates and announcements throughout the event, making it a useful companion for attendees looking to stay connected to everything happening at the show.

Whether guests are planning their visit or hunting for more information while walking the flight line, the app is designed to help visitors spend less time searching and more time enjoying the action in the skies and on the ground.

Attendees are encouraged to download the official Cold Lake Air Show app ahead of the event and enable notifications to ensure they don’t miss important updates, schedule information, contest details, and more during the 2026 Cold Lake Air Show. The app is available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

The Cold Lake Air Show is pleased to be in partnership with our Entertainment Sponsor, Imperial Oil!



The preceding text was a paid endorsement for the 2026 Cold Lake Air Show.



