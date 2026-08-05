So Long, Sinners

A picture of Major Howard Rittenhouse giving the opening prayer for Cold Lake’s Remembrance Day Ceremony on November 11, 2022. We at the Courier News wish him the fondest of farewells. Photo: Aviator Conor R.G. Munn, Canadian Armed Forces Imagery Technician

It will come as a terrible shock to some, a great relief to others, or perhaps simply cause an uninterested shrug of the shoulders to many, but I’m leaving. Yes, it’s true. Maybe I should’ve suggested you sit down before reading this. Put your head between your knees…. Now breathe normally…. Calm down, everything will be OK….

I’m retiring in October after a glorious 18+ years in the CAF. But my replacement – a very approachable, compassionate, fit, and outgoing chaplain (everything I’m not) – LCdr Wilson Gonese is already here. So I’m technically no longer the wing chaplain. As a result, this will also be my last missive to you [muted cheering].

What can one say as one approaches retirement? Well, “Hurrah!” for one, and “Whoopee!” for another. But then add just a drop of sadness, and a soupcon of nostalgia – memories of exercises in Wx, dom ops, trundling around Kabul sweating from every pore, a ramp ceremony, NOK notifications …. Huh. Well, maybe not that much nostalgia.

And no, I don’t really know what I’ll do to fill the time. I won’t have a full-time job any longer, and since many have asked, no, I will not seek employment as a Walmart greeter (I’d be fired on the first day). I will certainly look for opportunities to continue to preach (my passion in ministry). I may even look for part-time work at my old employer, Home Hardware: “Yessir, 20lbs of spiral Ardox nails comin’ right up!” Beyond that – I’ll just see what appears on the horizon.

And again, before you ask, no, we’re not staying in Cold Lake [further sighs of relief, quiet sobs of happiness]. We’re moving back to Ontario to the Niagara Peninsula – no, not the charming and scenic vistas of the falls, the parkway, or wineries; but the Lake Erie shoreline to the small town in which my wife and I grew up. It’s sad, really. Kind of tragic. Who retires to their hometown?! You think Kevin Bacon’s character from Footloose pined for his ol’ Puritan stomping grounds and eagerly set up a dance studio as his retirement gig??

But it’s where one of our sons lives, as well as the vast bulk of our extended families. And we miss real trees: oaks, chestnuts, sugar maples, black walnuts. And we miss our families. We look forward to less frigid winters. And yes, it comes with mosquitoes and humidity. But. It’s home.

One day – sooner or later – you could find yourself in a similar melancholy but eagerly expectant mindset. Looking back on your career – hopefully with satisfaction, pride, and feelings of accomplishment and purpose – but looking forward to the next chapter of your life – hopefully with eagerness, and a keen eye for new opportunities and experiences. That’s how I’m feeling.

Plan now on how you leave. Don’t wake up in a few years wondering how you got here and what you’re going to do after you release. Be proactive. Be purposeful. Leave without bitterness or regret. Leave with renewed vigour, expectation, and hope.

Because leave you will. How you leave is up to you.

I leave with no regrets. Sure, I’m tired and my body reminds me I ain’t 35 anymore; but I’m looking forward to new things. And I’ve made some incredible mates, have a trove of incredible memories, and been to some not-so-incredible places, but I’ve done so in service to Canada … and to you.

It’s been an honour. So long, sinners!