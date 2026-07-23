4 Wing welcomes new Wing Commander during Change of Command Ceremony

(Front row, from left) Colonel Tim Woods, incoming Commander of 4 Wing; Major-General Chris McKenna, Commander of 1 Canadian Air Division (CAD); Brigadier-General Mark Hickey, outgoing Commander of 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake; 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer Carlos Oliveira; and Chief Warrant Officer Dipen Mistry, Chief Warrant Officer of 1 Canadian Air Division/Canadian NORAD Region, pose following the 4 Wing Change of Command Ceremony at CFB Cold Lake on July 22. All photos by Cpl Sera Lamming, 4 Wing Imaging. Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members, guests, and community partners gathered at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake on July 22nd as 4 Wing officially welcomed a new Wing Commander during a Change of Command Ceremony.

Brigadier-General Mark “Buck” Hickey relinquished command of 4 Wing after two years in the role, handing command to Colonel Tim “Donor” Woods.

Hickey assumed command of 4 Wing in 2024 following a distinguished career as a CF-18 Hornet pilot and leader. During his military career, he served in numerous operational, instructional and command appointments, including Commanding Officer of 409 Tactical Fighter Squadron, 4 Wing Operational Support Squadron, Air Task Force – Romania, and Canadian Detachment – Tyndall.

Throughout his career, Hickey participated in domestic and international operations, including Operation NOBLE EAGLE, Operation PODIUM, Operation REASSURANCE, Operation UNIFIED PROTECTOR over Libya, and Operation IMPACT over Iraq. He accumulated more than 2,000 flying hours, including over 1,000 hours on the CF-18 Hornet.

Following his tenure at 4 Wing, BGen Hickey will be posted to Honolulu, Hawaii.

Colonel Woods is an experienced CF-18 fighter pilot with more than 4,500 flying hours, including approximately 3,000 hours on the Hornet.

After joining the Canadian Armed Forces in 1996, Woods began his fighter career at 416 Tactical Fighter Squadron in Cold Lake before becoming a CF-18 instructor and standards pilot at 410 Tactical Fighter (Operational Training) Squadron. In 2009, he was selected as the national CF-18 Demonstration Pilot during the centennial of powered flight in Canada.

Colonel Woods also served in Washington, D.C. as the Assistant National Deputy to the next-generation fighter program, commanded 425 Tactical Fighter Squadron in Bagotville, Quebec, and led Air Task Force – Romania during NATO Enhanced Air Policing operations. Most recently, he served as the Canadian Armed Forces’ first Director of Special Access Programs after previously overseeing advanced fighter capability and transition projects.