Make the Most of Summer Around the Lakeland

The 4 Wing RV Park and Campground – File Photo

Summer in our area offers no shortage of ways to get outside, explore the region and make the most of Alberta’s warmest months. Whether you’re looking for a relaxing day at the beach, a family adventure or a weekend road trip, there are plenty of attractions just a short drive from Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake.

You don’t even have to leave the base to enjoy a summer day. CFB Cold Lake offers plenty of opportunities to stay active and unwind, including the Colonel J.J. Parr Sports Centre’s outdoor splash park, open daily throughout the summer, as well as soccer fields, a ball diamond and the Millennium Trail for walking, running or cycling. Golfers can tee off at the Cold Lake Golf & Winter Club, an 18-hole championship course located on base, while those looking for a weekend getaway can book a stay at the 4 Wing RV Park and Campground. Open from May through September, the campground features 11 tent sites and 15 RV campsites tucked into a wooded area, complete with picnic tables, fire pits and a covered gazebo for relaxing summer evenings.

One of the area’s biggest draws is Kinosoo Beach, where visitors can spend the day swimming, relaxing on the sand or strolling the lakeshore. The beach is also home to a splash park, playground, volleyball courts and a marina, making it a popular destination for families throughout the summer.

For those looking to add a little adventure to their summer, Kinosoo Ridge Resort transforms from a winter ski hill into an outdoor recreation destination. Visitors can tackle the aerial adventure park, try the climbing and obstacle courses or simply enjoy lunch overlooking the surrounding landscape. The resort also offers summer camps and seasonal programming for children.

Nature lovers can head to Cold Lake Provincial Park on the south shore of Cold Lake. The park features hiking trails through boreal forest, camping, birdwatching and easy access to one of Alberta’s largest lakes for boating, fishing and paddling. Nearby English Bay Provincial Recreation Area offers another scenic spot to enjoy the lake.

History enthusiasts can explore the Cold Lake Museum, which showcases the community’s military, aviation and local heritage through exhibits and artifacts. It’s an easy stop for anyone interested in learning more about the region’s past.

Looking to venture a little farther? The Lakeland region is home to numerous lakes, campgrounds and recreation areas that are ideal for day trips. The Iron Horse Trail Beaver River Trestle Bridge offers a unique destination for hiking, cycling and off-highway vehicle enthusiasts, while communities throughout the region host farmers’ markets, festivals and local events throughout the season.

Whether you’re spending an afternoon at the beach, exploring local trails or discovering a new community, summer in the Lakeland offers plenty of opportunities to get outside and enjoy everything northeastern Alberta has to offer!