Small moments, big impact: A realistic guide to self-care

Sailors aboard His Majesty’s Canadian Ship Regina prepare for the entrance to Dutch Harbor, Alaska during Operation LATITUDE on August 24, 2025 – Supplied Photo



Self-care is something we hear about all the time. From social media trends to elaborate morning routines, it can sometimes feel overwhelming or out of reach.

The truth is that self-care doesn’t have to be complicated. At its core, it’s about taking small, intentional actions to support your physical, mental, or emotional well-being so you can manage stress, stay focused, and maintain your overall health—especially during busy or demanding seasons of life.

There’s no “right” way to recharge

When it comes to self-care, there can be pressure to create the “perfect” routine. But the most effective self-care is often the kind that feels realistic and sustainable.

Instead of focusing on what self-care should look like, think about what helps you feel grounded, recharged, or simply brings you enjoyment. The activity itself is less important than the intention behind it.

Small moments can make a big difference

Life happens, and for many of us, finding an hour or more for self-care isn’t always realistic.

The good news is that self-care doesn’t have to be time consuming. Finding small moments throughout the day to reset and recharge can make a meaningful difference.

Create space to pause and focus:

Set your devices to Do Not Disturb while you enjoy your coffee or wind down, helping you be present without digital distractions.

Close your eyes and take a few slow, deep breaths between tasks to calm your mind and body.

Engage your senses and attention:

Play your favourite song at and let yourself get lost in the music to boost your mood and help you shift your mindset.

Try mindful cooking by focusing on simple, hands-on tasks, like chopping vegetables or stirring a pot, which can bring your attention back to the present moment.

Reset your environment or perspective:

Revisit a positive memory through photos or reflecting on a moment that made you smile to improve your mood.

Focus on one manageable task like tidying or decluttering a small space to reduce feelings of overwhelm and create a sense of calm.

The goal isn’t to add another task to your to-do list, but to find opportunities to reconnect with what helps you feel your best.

Rest is a need, not a reward

Rest is not something you have to earn, it’s a critical part of maintaining your well-being.

This International Self-Care Day, challenge yourself to reflect on the activities, habits, and routines that help you feel grounded—and how you can incorporate more of them into your daily life.

Learn more about the many resources available for Defence Team members: Wellness, inclusion and diversity at National Defence.