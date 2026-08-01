Thank You for your efforts at the Wing Change of Command

4 Wing Change of Command ceremony from Brigadier-General Mark Hickey, outgoing 4 Wing Commander, to Colonel Tim Woods, incoming 4 Wing Commander, at 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 22 July 2026. Photo by: Corporal Gabe Honsinger-Lefebvre, Canadian Armed Forces Imagery

The sun was hot, the air humid, and there you were. Whites and your ceremonial 1As, sweating and waiting, accumulating soreness and stiffness for later. The 2026 Wing Change of Command ceremony. You stood there on the flightline looking every inch the strong, professional, caring people that you are.

It didn’t break you; it wasn’t fun, but you didn’t show it. You looked like the best of the RCAF, because you are. The week you had was undeniably insane, and you looked incredible. Fatigued, drained, running on fumes, and yet there you were, pushing one more time to get through one more event. You all did the Wing, the Base, the RCAF, and the CAF proud.

Not many people have the chance to experience something like others showing up for them. Every promotion, award, or ceremony – that’s all it is about. It’s about how we do the hard things for those we care about, because it’s right to do, because these people are worth recognizing.

The human chain of effort required to pull this off is also incredible, and once again, so many people showed up. Transport driving the VIP’s, the buses for the guests, the truck to haul chairs and tables. The techs bringing and calibrating the sound system. The extra techs ensuring water was available for the team and the kitchen for providing it. It’s a herculean effort.

My work party, I drove you hard, but you stuck with it; you got it done. Provided the atmosphere for the guests, military and civilian. I saw your hard work, and I don’t know if I’ll ever have the words to express the appreciation I have for your efforts. I thought it would be good to give water as close to right after dismissal as possible and asked you to; you didn’t even hesitate; in fact, I almost had to hold you back, “wait, they’re not dismissed yet”.

The other people watching the parade who joined in, chef’s kiss. You jumped right in there, grabbed a few more water bottles, and handed them to those on parade, demonstrating without a doubt your appreciation for their efforts.

Everyone out there, everyone watching, everyone in the background working to make this happen. Your efforts allowed one chapter of 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake to be closed and another one opened. Your effort mattered. Your effort is appreciated beyond words, and your effort is the best of you.

Thank you.