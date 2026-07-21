August 1, 2026
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Photo Gallery: 2026 Cold Lake Air Show

by | 21 Jul 2026 | Featured News, Local News

The 2026 Cold Lake Air Show soared over Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake on July 18 and 19, drawing large crowds for an unforgettable weekend of spectacular aerial performances, impressive static displays, and more!

Our camera was there to capture the action. Here’s a look back at some of the highlights from both Saturday and Sunday!

 

Saturday

2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Saturday

2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Saturday

2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Saturday

2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Saturday

2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Saturday

2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Saturday

2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Saturday

2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Saturday

2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Saturday

2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Saturday

2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Saturday

2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Saturday

2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Saturday

2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Saturday

2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Saturday

2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Saturday

2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Saturday

2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Saturday

2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Saturday

2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Saturday

Sunday

2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Sunday

2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Sunday

2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Sunday

2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Sunday

2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Sunday

2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Sunday

2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Sunday

2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Sunday

2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Sunday

2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Sunday

2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Sunday

2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Sunday

2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Sunday

2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Sunday

2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Sunday

2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Sunday

2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Sunday

2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Sunday

2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Sunday

2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Sunday

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