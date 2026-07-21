Photo Gallery: 2026 Cold Lake Air Show

The 2026 Cold Lake Air Show soared over Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake on July 18 and 19, drawing large crowds for an unforgettable weekend of spectacular aerial performances, impressive static displays, and more!
Our camera was there to capture the action. Here’s a look back at some of the highlights from both Saturday and Sunday!
2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Saturday
2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Saturday
2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Saturday
2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Saturday
2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Saturday
2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Saturday
2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Saturday
2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Saturday
2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Saturday
2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Saturday
2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Saturday
2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Saturday
2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Saturday
2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Saturday
2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Saturday
2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Saturday
2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Saturday
2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Saturday
2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Saturday
2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Saturday
2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Sunday
2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Sunday
2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Sunday
2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Sunday
2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Sunday
2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Sunday
2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Sunday
2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Sunday
2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Sunday
2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Sunday
2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Sunday
2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Sunday
2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Sunday
2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Sunday
2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Sunday
2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Sunday
2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Sunday
2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Sunday
2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Sunday
2026 Cold Lake Air Show – Sunday