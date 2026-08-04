A Career in Motion: Cold Lake Museums Exhibit Brings CAF Fitness History Full Circle for Local Instructor

Josey Yearley, 4 Wing PSP Fitness and Sports Instructor at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake. — Supplied Photo A recently completed exhibit at the Cold Lake Museum

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is offering visitors a look back at the evolution of fitness, sport, and recreation in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), and for one local Personnel Support Programs (PSP) member, it is also a personal reflection of a career that spanned more than four decades of service in uniform and as a civilian employee.

Josey Yearley, a casual Fitness and Sports Instructor at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake and formerly a Physical Education and Recreation Instructor (PERI), says seeing the trade represented in a museum setting is both meaningful and a little humbling.

“I feel elated to see this important part of military history reflected at our local museum! It also makes me feel old,” she laughs.

Yearley served in the Canadian Armed Forces from May 1979 to May 1998, completing 19 years of service before her role transitioned as the PERI trade was civilianized. She notes that her connection to the work did not end there.

“My release was the result of their civilianizing our trade. So, basically, I just took off my uniform but continued to do the same job as a civilian. My time ‘in service’ (both in uniform and as an NPF employee) actually spans 42 years! (1979-2021),” She explained.



The Physical Education and Recreation Instructor (PERI) trade was the Canadian Armed Forces’ dedicated group of fitness and recreation professionals. It was formally established on December 5, 1980. Before the trade was unified, each branch of the military had its own instructors responsible for keeping members physically fit, running sports programs, and organizing recreational activities. Over time, these roles were brought together into one trade to better support training, morale, and overall well-being across the CAF.

Originally trained as an aero-engine technician, Yearley said her move into the PERI trade came from a desire for change and a strong personal connection to fitness.

“I was looking for a change (in location more so than occupation) and rather than leave the military altogether, I was encouraged to consider a remuster into the PERI trade given (to quote my friends and the Personal Selections Officer) I ‘lived at the gym anyways’,” she said.

Her experience as a PERI reflected the broad and varied nature of the role, particularly during her posting to CFB Penhold.

“Actually, that’s what I loved most about my first (and only) posting as a PERI…there was no such thing as a ‘typical day’! I was posted to Penhold (a small base) so we had a very small staff (there were only 4 of us) running the fitness, sports and recreation department,” she said.

“That’s what I loved most…variety really is the spice of life for me!”

Her work ranged from fitness instruction and swimming lessons to sports programming, facility maintenance, and large-scale event coordination. But for Yearley, the most meaningful part of the job was always the people.

“People are what really matter to me, so it is the people (and the experiences we shared) that are my favourite memories. It was especially rewarding to share in the successes of others,” she said.

She recalled one moment in particular involving a member who struggled with fitness testing but went on to achieve significant personal success in bodybuilding.

“Nothing made me happier than being in the crowd and cheering her on!”

Yearley also described unique instructional opportunities, including ski training with Calgary Garrison at Silver Star in British Columbia, which gave her insight into different military environments and cultures.

“I was never posted to an army base, so this exposure to army culture was very enlightening for me. (Also, skiing in the mountains is always a blast!!),” She said.

When asked about working as a woman in military fitness during that era, Yearley described the experience as both challenging and rewarding.

“In a word…interesting! I will have to admit that it was challenging at times, but I have never been one to shy away from a challenge, and it was equally rewarding.”

While the PERI trade is now gone, the core purpose has remained consistent, Yearley said.

“The most important aspects of being a fitness professional within a military context remain unchanged…leadership by example, professionalism, enthusiasm for everything you do, and the unwavering pursuit of excellence!”

Looking back on the transition away from the PERI trade, she acknowledged it was a difficult period for many.

“Honestly, I believe it was pretty rough for everyone involved,” she said, noting that military tradition and organizational change often do not align easily.

Still, her pride in the impact of the role remains rooted in the people she supported throughout her career.

“I try to steer away from pride and steer myself toward joy, and what gives me the most joy as I reflect on my time as a PERI is the people I helped in finding their way to a healthier, more active lifestyle,” she said.

That philosophy continues to guide her today.

“In life in general (both at work and play), I still apply the PERI motto… ‘Mens sana in corpore sano.’” (A healthy mind in a healthy body.)

For Yearley, the Cold Lake Museums exhibit is more than a historical display; it is a reminder of the enduring importance of fitness within the military.

“I hope this exhibit clearly highlights the importance of fitness, sport, and recreation in a military context, demonstrating that, although the means of evaluating and delivering it may change and evolve, its relevance is timeless and unchanging.”