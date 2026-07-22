2026 Cold Lake Air Show soars to success

Gregory “Wired” Colyer of Ace Maker Airshows thrills the crowd in his Lockheed T-33 Shooting Star during Sunday’s flying display at the 2026 Cold Lake Air Show. Photo by Mike Marshall / The Courier News

The 2026 Cold Lake Air Show took flight last weekend, drawing thousands to Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake for two days of high-flying excitement.

Organizers are calling this year’s event a tremendous success, with an estimated attendance of just over 37,000 spectators over the two-day show. The figure represents a significant increase over the approximately 30,000 guests who attended the 2024 edition, underscoring the continued growth and popularity of one of Canada’s premier military air shows.

Visitors representing every province and territory in Canada, along with guests from abroad, filled the flight line on Saturday and Sunday to experience an exciting lineup of aerial demonstrations, explore dozens of static aircraft displays, enjoy the Kids Zone and food vendors, and connect with members of the Canadian Armed Forces.



While severe overnight weather between Saturday and Sunday delayed the opening of the gates on the event’s second day, the dedicated team of organizers, volunteers, military personnel and partners worked together to prepare the site safely and efficiently. Their efforts ensured that spectators could still enjoy a full day of activities and flying demonstrations once the grounds opened.

Among the weekend’s biggest highlights were the appearance of the United States Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds flying their iconic CT-114 Tutor aircraft for the last time in Cold Lake, and other performers.



On the ground, visitors had the opportunity to get up close to a diverse range of military and civilian aircraft, meet crews and pilots, and experience interactive exhibits that celebrated aviation, aerospace, and the Canadian Armed Forces.

The excitement generated throughout the weekend was reflected both on the flight line and online, with spectators sharing photos, videos, and messages across the Cold Lake Air Show’s official social media channels. Many praised the calibre of the flying program, the variety of aircraft on display, and the work of the volunteers and organizers who made the event possible despite challenging weather conditions.

The 2026 Cold Lake Air Show was made possible with the support of its sponsors, including:

City of Cold Lake – Premier Sponsor

EllisDon Construction Services Inc. – Partner in Construction

Cenovus Energy Inc. – Family & Community Engagement Partner

Canadian Natural – Safety Sponsor

Bird Construction Group Ltd. – Hosting Sponsor

CAE, Inc. – Hosting Sponsor

Enbridge Inc. – Hosting Sponsor

Inter Pipeline Ltd. – Hosting Sponsor

Lockheed Martin Corporation – Hosting Sponsor

Municipal District of Bonnyville No. 87 – Hosting Sponsor

Imperial Oil Resources Limited – Entertainment Sponsor

L3 Technologies MAS Inc. – Transportation Sponsor

Strathcona Resources Ltd. – Volunteer Appreciation Sponsor

Town of Bonnyville – Entertainment Sponsor

Raytheon Canada Limited – Support Sponsor

Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo Economic Development & Tourism – Regional Supporter

Top Aces Inc. – Support Sponsor

Edmonton International Airport – Support Sponsor

B&R Eckel’s Transport – Defence Team Sponsor

Cold Lake Bus Lines – Transportation Support Sponsor

ColossoVision – Media Sponsor

Connected Media Inc. – Media Sponsor

Domino’s Pizza – Support Sponsor

Edmonton International Raceway – Support Sponsor

Grand Centre Golf & Country Club – Support Sponsor

Grimshaw Trucking LP – Transportation Support Sponsor

Hamel Meats (2015) Ltd. – Support Sponsor

LakeCity Motor Products Ltd. – Transportation Support Sponsor

Lakeland Co-op – Support Sponsor

Lakeland Inn Hotel – Accommodation Sponsor

McDonald’s Restaurant – Support Sponsor

Microtel Inn & Suites – Accommodation Sponsor

Pattison Outdoor Advertising – Media Sponsor

Ramada by Wyndham Cold Lake – Accommodation Sponsor

Sobeys Cold Lake – Support Sponsor

Stingray Radio (Boom, Hot, and New Country Radio) – Media Sponsor

The Kanata Inn Bonnyville – Accommodation Sponsor

Tim Hortons – Support Sponsor

Vista Radio (The Ranch 99.7) – Media Sponsor

Windspeaker & The Raven Digital and Broadcast – Media Sponsor

The preceding text is a paid endorsement for the 2026 Cold Lake Air Show.