2026 Cold Lake Air Show soars to success

Gregory “Wired” Colyer of Ace Maker Airshows thrills the crowd in his Lockheed T-33 Shooting Star during Sunday’s flying display at the 2026 Cold Lake Air Show. Photo by Mike Marshall / The Courier News
The 2026 Cold Lake Air Show took flight last weekend, drawing thousands to Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake for two days of high-flying excitement.
Organizers are calling this year’s event a tremendous success, with an estimated attendance of just over 37,000 spectators over the two-day show. The figure represents a significant increase over the approximately 30,000 guests who attended the 2024 edition, underscoring the continued growth and popularity of one of Canada’s premier military air shows.
Visitors representing every province and territory in Canada, along with guests from abroad, filled the flight line on Saturday and Sunday to experience an exciting lineup of aerial demonstrations, explore dozens of static aircraft displays, enjoy the Kids Zone and food vendors, and connect with members of the Canadian Armed Forces.
While severe overnight weather between Saturday and Sunday delayed the opening of the gates on the event’s second day, the dedicated team of organizers, volunteers, military personnel and partners worked together to prepare the site safely and efficiently. Their efforts ensured that spectators could still enjoy a full day of activities and flying demonstrations once the grounds opened.
Among the weekend’s biggest highlights were the appearance of the United States Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds flying their iconic CT-114 Tutor aircraft for the last time in Cold Lake, and other performers.
On the ground, visitors had the opportunity to get up close to a diverse range of military and civilian aircraft, meet crews and pilots, and experience interactive exhibits that celebrated aviation, aerospace, and the Canadian Armed Forces.
The excitement generated throughout the weekend was reflected both on the flight line and online, with spectators sharing photos, videos, and messages across the Cold Lake Air Show’s official social media channels. Many praised the calibre of the flying program, the variety of aircraft on display, and the work of the volunteers and organizers who made the event possible despite challenging weather conditions.
The 2026 Cold Lake Air Show was made possible with the support of its sponsors, including:
City of Cold Lake – Premier Sponsor
EllisDon Construction Services Inc. – Partner in Construction
Cenovus Energy Inc. – Family & Community Engagement Partner
Canadian Natural – Safety Sponsor
Bird Construction Group Ltd. – Hosting Sponsor
CAE, Inc. – Hosting Sponsor
Enbridge Inc. – Hosting Sponsor
Inter Pipeline Ltd. – Hosting Sponsor
Lockheed Martin Corporation – Hosting Sponsor
Municipal District of Bonnyville No. 87 – Hosting Sponsor
Imperial Oil Resources Limited – Entertainment Sponsor
L3 Technologies MAS Inc. – Transportation Sponsor
Strathcona Resources Ltd. – Volunteer Appreciation Sponsor
Town of Bonnyville – Entertainment Sponsor
Raytheon Canada Limited – Support Sponsor
Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo Economic Development & Tourism – Regional Supporter
Top Aces Inc. – Support Sponsor
Edmonton International Airport – Support Sponsor
B&R Eckel’s Transport – Defence Team Sponsor
Cold Lake Bus Lines – Transportation Support Sponsor
ColossoVision – Media Sponsor
Connected Media Inc. – Media Sponsor
Domino’s Pizza – Support Sponsor
Edmonton International Raceway – Support Sponsor
Grand Centre Golf & Country Club – Support Sponsor
Grimshaw Trucking LP – Transportation Support Sponsor
Hamel Meats (2015) Ltd. – Support Sponsor
LakeCity Motor Products Ltd. – Transportation Support Sponsor
Lakeland Co-op – Support Sponsor
Lakeland Inn Hotel – Accommodation Sponsor
McDonald’s Restaurant – Support Sponsor
Microtel Inn & Suites – Accommodation Sponsor
Pattison Outdoor Advertising – Media Sponsor
Ramada by Wyndham Cold Lake – Accommodation Sponsor
Sobeys Cold Lake – Support Sponsor
Stingray Radio (Boom, Hot, and New Country Radio) – Media Sponsor
The Kanata Inn Bonnyville – Accommodation Sponsor
Tim Hortons – Support Sponsor
Vista Radio (The Ranch 99.7) – Media Sponsor
Windspeaker & The Raven Digital and Broadcast – Media Sponsor
The preceding text is a paid endorsement for the 2026 Cold Lake Air Show.