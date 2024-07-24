Wildfire Smoke No Match for Cold Lake Air Show 2024’s Aerial Extravaganza

Guests enter the 2024 Cold Lake Air Show, passing by a B-52 Stratofortress bomber, on July 20th – Photo by Mike Marshall / The Courier News

The 2024 Cold Lake Air Show, held at Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake on July 20th and 21st, once again dazzled aviation fans and the public with a spectacular display of aerial prowess and engineering marvels. Despite some flying limitations on Saturday due to wildfire smoke, the event’s Sunday performances offered a breathtaking array of demonstrations and static displays.

Officials are saying around 30,000 guests took part in the two-day air show. That’s more than the 27,000 organizers say were on hand for the 2022 edition.

Saturday’s festivities were somewhat curtailed as wildfire smoke blanketed the area, reducing visibility and grounding many of the anticipated flying displays. A pair of CF-18 Hornet aircraft took to the skies to entertain guests with some passes under Instrument Flight Rules (IFR) due to a lack of visibility, while the Royal Canadian Air Force CH-149 Cormorant helicopter provided a demonstration on its search and rescue capabilities. However, attendees still enjoyed the static displays, which provided an up-close look at a variety of impressive aircraft.

“The impact of smoke, significantly reducing in-flight visibility meant that most acts were unable to perform on Saturday as they did not have the minimum safe required visibility of 3 miles,” says Major Reynaud “Grat” Thys, Lead Planner with the Cold Lake Air Show. “On Sunday, conditions improved, and by the midafternoon, were good enough for most participants to perform their routines, with impressive shows from the CF-18 Hornet, the USAF C-17 and KC-135, the F-35 demo and of course the Italian Air Force Frecce Tricolori.

“The Cold Lake Air Show is a massive endeavour, and we could not have pulled it off without the support of all our sponsors, volunteers and Defense Team members. I would like to thank everyone involved and congratulate them on another successful air show.”

Highlights of Sunday included the KC-135 and C-17 aerial refuelling display, which showcased the intricate and vital process of aerial refuelling, The cutting-edge F-35 Lightning II, piloted by Captain Melanie “Mach” Kluesner, captivated audiences with its advanced flight capabilities, stealth features, and unparalleled maneuverability. Finishing off the day, the world-famous Italian aerobatic team, Frecce Tricolori, delivered a stunning performance filled with precision flying and synchronized aerobatics. Their vibrant smoke trails painted the sky over CFB Cold Lake in the colours of the Italian flag, creating a visual masterpiece that will be remembered by fans for a long time.

Beyond the aerial performances, the static displays offered fans a unique opportunity to get up close and personal with some of aviation’s most iconic aircraft. Among the standout exhibits were a pair of A-10 Thunderbolt II on static display, with many fans eager to see these renowned “Warthogs” up close; the B-52 Stratofortress, drawing significant interest with its imposing presence and storied history; the C-5 Galaxy, impressing visitors with its massive size and cargo capacity; and one of the few remaining flying examples of the legendary Lancaster bomber, providing a poignant reminder of aviation’s critical role in world history.

The air show also featured a large array of food trucks, offering everything from cold treats to full meals that kept attendees satisfied. A classic car show added another layer of excitement, with beautifully restored vintage vehicles on display, as they celebrated 60 years of both the Ford Mustang and Pontiac GTO. Additionally, the Kids Zone was a hit with families, providing a range of activities and entertainment for younger attendees, ensuring that the event was enjoyable for all ages.

