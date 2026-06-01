Canadian Armed Forces members – The 2026 Canadian Forces Housing Differential rates are now available

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The Canadian Forces Housing Differential (CFHD) is a targeted housing top-up that helps offset accommodation cost pressures for Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members. CFHD rates are adjusted annually to remain aligned with housing market conditions and vary based on location and pay level. This year, most locations will see a decrease in the CFHD payment.

Updated CFHD rates will be effective on July 1, 2026 and are now available.

Eligible CAF members who have not previously applied for CFHD are encouraged to apply. Members already receiving CFHD do not need to reapply unless they have relocated.

CFHD rate adjustments are part of a routine annual process that keeps the program responsive to housing market conditions and aligned with the approved methodology. This year’s adjustments reflect changes in the rental market data and compensation levels, as salary is one of the factors used in the CFHD calculation.

As announced on August 8, 2025, CAF members received updated pay levels, including retroactive payments in November 2025. CFHD rates effective July 1, 2026 reflect these updated pay levels.

As a result, some CAF members may see a reduction in their CFHD. This reflects the program’s design: as income increases, housing support may decrease. The goal is to strengthen overall compensation and lessen the reliance on additional allowances. We recognize that any reduction can be challenging, particularly given ongoing housing affordability pressures. CAF members are encouraged to review their individual circumstances and make use of available support resources, such as financial planning through SISIP Financial.

In this article:

Eligibility and application

Are you eligible for CFHD? Use the tables at this link to help determine:

Your Pay Level, based on monthly pay

The 2026 CFHD rate for your Pay Level and Place of Duty.

Eligible CAF members can apply by completing form DND 4899 (only available on DWAN). For more information on how to apply, please speak to your Orderly Room.

Cessation of the Provisional Post-Living Differential (PPLD)

The PPLD is an interim policy introduced to mitigate financial stress on CAF members transitioning from the Post Living Differential or Transitional Post Living Differential to the CFHD, effective July 1, 2023.

As previously communicated, PPLD was designed as a temporary measure that gradually reduced over time, and it will cease on June 30, 2026.

For more information, CAF members are encouraged to speak with their chain of command or their Orderly Room, and to consult the related links below.

Related links