Snowbirds to Transition to New Aircraft as Tutor Fleet Nears Retirement

Snowbird members interact with participants during the Cold Lake Air Show held at 4 Wing Cold Lake July 20, 2024 – Photo by Sergeant Owen W. Budge, 4 Wing Cold Lake Imaging

The Government of Canada has announced plans to purchase a new aircraft for the future of the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, marking the beginning of the end for the iconic CT-114 Tutor fleet that has represented Canada at air shows for more than five decades.

The announcement was made on Tuesday at 15 Wing Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, by Minister of National Defence David McGuinty alongside Lieutenant-General Jamie Speiser-Blanchet, Commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF)

According to the Department of National Defence, the Royal Canadian Air Force will transition the Snowbirds to the new CT-157 Siskin II, the Canadian designation for the Pilatus PC-21 aircraft. The aircraft will serve both as a trainer and a future air demonstration platform. The new capability is expected to become operational in the early 2030s.

The Snowbirds currently fly the Canadair CT-114 Tutor, an aircraft that first entered service with the RCAF in 1963. The Snowbirds team itself was formed in 1971 and has since become one of Canada’s most recognizable aviation symbols.

The RCAF says 2026 will mark the final demonstration season for the Tutor fleet after more than 60 years of service as both a training and demonstration aircraft.

The Department of National Defence stated that the future Snowbirds capability will eventually return to the team’s traditional nine-plane formation. The fleet will continue to operate from 15 Wing Moose Jaw.

During that transition period, the RCAF says it will continue supporting air shows and public engagements across Canada using other aircraft and personnel. The RCAF says those appearances are intended to help Canadians learn more about the Air Force and support recruitment efforts as the military modernizes.

In its announcement, the RCAF also acknowledged the generations of pilots, technicians, and support staff who have served with the Snowbirds over the decades, noting the team has represented both the Canadian Armed Forces and Canada “with pride” at air shows across North America.