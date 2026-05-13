CAF Engagement Bringing Canadians Closer to Their Military at the 2026 Cold Lake Air Show

Captain Mercedes Leblanc (left) interacts with the general public during the 2024 Cold Lake Air Show on the 4 Wing flight line at 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on July 21, 2024 – Photo credit: Corporal (Cpl) Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

At an air show known for its high-speed aerial displays and precision flying, there’s another mission unfolding on the ground: One focused on connection, understanding, and opportunity.

At the 2026 Cold Lake Air Show, Major Karl Braschuk is leading the charge on Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Engagement, an initiative designed to bring Canadians closer to the people and purpose behind the uniform.



“A component of this is recruiting,” Braschuk explains, “but a larger component is awareness of the Canadian Armed Forces for the general population.”

That idea will come to life through an interactive and immersive presence at the show, where visitors will have the chance to meet CAF members from a wide range of trades, explore equipment, and hear firsthand what life in uniform looks like across the country and around the world.

“What we’re working on is an experience for Canadians… to meet with Canadian Forces personnel, see their capabilities, including equipment, an idea of what they do on a daily basis—and that’s all trades,” he says.

While air shows naturally highlight pilots and aircraft, Braschuk is quick to point out that those roles represent only a small fraction of what the CAF offers.

“Not everybody wants to be in certain trades,” he says. “But the Canadian Armed Forces is an organization that has such a wide array of trades and specialties that I think most Canadians would find something of interest.”

That diversity is exactly what CAF Engagement aims to showcase.

One of the most common questions Braschuk and his team hear at events like this is simple: What do you do?

“It’s a hard question for one person to answer,” he admits. “But when you bring together people who are proudly doing what they do, they can explain their experiences, their passion, what they’ve accomplished, where they’ve been, what they’ve seen, and the skill sets they’ve acquired.”

By bringing those voices together in one place, the program offers visitors a rare opportunity to see the full scope of the military through the people who live it every day.

And those conversations often lead somewhere meaningful.

“Quite often… one of the last questions that’s asked is, ‘How do I join?’ or ‘How do I get involved?’” Braschuk says.

To help paint that full picture, efforts are underway to expand participation beyond 4 Wing and Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake, with invitations extended to the Canadian Army and Royal Canadian Navy. The goal is to present a truly joint experience, one that reflects the full breadth of the CAF.

But even for those not considering a career in uniform, Braschuk hopes the takeaway is clear.

“I hope they take away primarily an understanding of the Canadian Forces,” he says. “We have great people, and collectively, we’re fantastic people that strive to do fantastic things.”

That understanding is more important than ever.



“There’s… a non-understanding of the Canadian Forces in general,” he explains. “We are a modern force—and we’re about to become even more modern. Having these CAF engagements helps to overcome those perceptions.”

In many ways, the Cold Lake Air Show is also serving as a testing ground for the concept. With representatives from other wings, including CFB Bagotville, attending to observe and gather lessons learned, there is hope that this model of engagement can be replicated at events across the country.

For those attending the 2026 show, that means CAF Engagement is more than just something to see—it’s something to experience.

Because while the aircraft may be what draws crowds in, it’s the people, their stories, and their passion that often leave the strongest impression long after the show is over.

The Cold Lake Air Show is pleased to be in partnership with our Hosting Sponsor, Lockheed Martin!

The preceding text was a paid endorsement for the 2026 Cold Lake Air Show.