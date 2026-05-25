Photo Gallery: Commander Appointment of CF-35 Detachment

Lieutenant-Colonel Matt Kutryk (left) and 4 Wing Commander Colonel Mark Hickey sign the Assumption of Command scrolls for the CF-35 Detachment-Luke Air Force Base at the Officers’ Mess, May 11, 2026, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta – Photo credit: Cpl Connie Valin, Canadian Armed Forces Photo

Lieutenant-Colonel Matt Kutryk has been appointed as Commanding Officer of the first CF-35 squadron, a detachment of 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron, based at Luke Air Force Base in the United States. Here are some photos from the Assumption of Command ceremony, which was held at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake on May 11th.

