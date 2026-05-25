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Photo Gallery: Commander Appointment of CF-35 Detachment

by | 25 May 2026 | Featured News, Local News

Lieutenant-Colonel Matt Kutryk (left) and 4 Wing Commander Colonel Mark Hickey sign the Assumption of Command scrolls for the CF-35 Detachment-Luke Air Force Base at the Officers’ Mess, May 11, 2026, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta – Photo credit: Cpl Connie Valin, Canadian Armed Forces Photo

Lieutenant-Colonel Matt Kutryk has been appointed as Commanding Officer of the first CF-35 squadron, a detachment of 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron, based at Luke Air Force Base in the United States. Here are some photos from the Assumption of Command ceremony, which was held at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake on May 11th.

Assumption of Command Ceremony

Colonel Mark Hickey the Commander of 4 Wing Cold Lake, delivers a speech before signing the Assumption of Command scrolls at the Officers Mess, May 11, 2026, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo credit: Cpl Connie Valin, Canadian Armed Forces Photo

Assumption of Command Ceremony

Lieutenant-Colonel (LCol) Matt Kutryk Commanding Officer CF35-Detachment Luke Air Force base gives a speech after signing the scrolls of the Assumption of Command on May 11, 2016 at the Officers Mess on 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo credit: Cpl Connie Valin, Canadian Armed Forces Photo

Assumption of Command Ceremony

Lieutenant-Colonel Matt Kutryk (left) and 4 Wing Commander Colonel Mark Hickey sign the Assumption of Command scrolls for the CF-35 Detachment-Luke Air Force Base at the Officers Mess, May 11, 2026, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo credit: Cpl Connie Valin, Canadian Armed Forces Photo

Assumption of Command Ceremony

4 Wing Band Plays “God save the King” after the signing of the Assumption of Command Scrolls on May 11, 2016 at the Officers Mess, 4 Wing Cold Lake. Photo credit: Cpl Connie Valin, Canadian Armed Forces Photo

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