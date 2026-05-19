Interoperability and readiness at the top of the world

Operation BOXTOP 26‑1, conducted in April, saw Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) and Royal Air Force (RAF) aircrews, maintenance technicians, and support elements operate side-by-side to deliver critical bulk fuel to Canadian Forces Station (CFS) Alert, the world’s northernmost permanently inhabited location. Flying into the High Arctic, the Air Task Force (ATF) achieved a historic level of interoperability between the two air forces, an operational first.

“Operating in extreme cold temperatures, rapidly changing weather, and landing on a frozen, semi-prepared runway, this mission demands precision, skill, and adaptability,” said Major Skye Simpson, ATF Commander. During this iteration, RCAF and RAF pilots, loadmasters, and maintenance personnel worked interchangeably on the flight line and in the air, flying and sustaining mixed Globemaster crews.

Conducted twice a year, Op BOXTOP is a strategic airlift mission essential to sustaining operations at CFS Alert on Ellesmere Island, Nunavut, just 817 kilometres from the North Pole. In spring 2026, the operation focused on delivering over 1.1 million litres or 1.9 million pounds of fuel required to power infrastructure, communications, and life‑support systems in the Arctic’s harsh and unforgiving environment.

Combined airlift operations conducted during Op BOXTOP demonstrated that Allied forces can operate together effectively in one of the most demanding environments on Earth.

“It has been a real privilege to contribute to a mission that is so vital to sustaining operations at CFS Alert, and to take part in the inaugural landing of an RAF C‑17 at this unique location,” said Flight Lieutenant Mike Chandler, RAF C‑17 pilot. “Over two years of preparation and cooperation between NATO Allies to achieve this milestone and further develop interoperability and procedures has been truly remarkable. Long may it continue.”

Beyond its operational impact, Operation BOXTOP remains a tangible demonstration of Canadian sovereignty and Arctic defence. Sustaining CFS Alert enables critical capabilities that support continental defence, Arctic domain awareness, search and rescue, and scientific research conducted by Environment and Climate Change Canada. These activities contribute to a broader understanding of climate change and its effects on both the Arctic and the global security environment.

As interest and activity in the Arctic continue to grow, operations like BOXTOP highlight the importance of working closely with NATO Allies in the High North. By conducting complex airlift missions in extreme conditions with trusted partners, the Canadian Armed Forces strengthen interoperability, improve readiness, and reinforce their ability to operate together across the Arctic and High North.