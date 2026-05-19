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Interoperability and readiness at the top of the world

by | 19 May 2026 | Featured News, National News

Members of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) and the Royal Air Force (RAF) stand for a group photo in front of the RCAF CC-177 Globemaster and the RAF C-17A Globemaster at the Pituffik Space Base, Greenland from Canadian Forces Station Alert, Nunavut during Operation BOXTOP on 13 April 2026. Operation BOXTOP is the Canadian Armed Forces biannual (spring and late summer) strategic airlift operation that resupplies Canadian Forces Station Alert and Eureka on Ellesmere Island, Nunavut. A key feature of Operation BOXTOP in April 2026 is the Canadian Armed Forces’ strategic partnership with the United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force, which will contribute a C-17A Globemaster III alongside the Royal Canadian Air Force’s CC-177. This interoperability exemplifies our shared values of cooperation, readiness, and responsibility to Arctic defence – Photo by: Corporal Luke Barrie, 8 Wing Imaging/Canadian Armed Forces

Operation BOXTOP 26‑1, conducted in April, saw Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) and Royal Air Force (RAF) aircrews, maintenance technicians, and support elements operate side-by-side to deliver critical bulk fuel to Canadian Forces Station (CFS) Alert, the world’s northernmost permanently inhabited location. Flying into the High Arctic, the Air Task Force (ATF) achieved a historic level of interoperability between the two air forces, an operational first.

“Operating in extreme cold temperatures, rapidly changing weather, and landing on a frozen, semi-prepared runway, this mission demands precision, skill, and adaptability,” said Major Skye Simpson, ATF Commander. During this iteration, RCAF and RAF pilots, loadmasters, and maintenance personnel worked interchangeably on the flight line and in the air, flying and sustaining mixed Globemaster crews.

Conducted twice a year, Op BOXTOP is a strategic airlift mission essential to sustaining operations at CFS Alert on Ellesmere Island, Nunavut, just 817 kilometres from the North Pole. In spring 2026, the operation focused on delivering over 1.1 million litres or 1.9 million pounds of fuel required to power infrastructure, communications, and life‑support systems in the Arctic’s harsh and unforgiving environment.

Combined airlift operations conducted during Op BOXTOP demonstrated that Allied forces can operate together effectively in one of the most demanding environments on Earth.

“It has been a real privilege to contribute to a mission that is so vital to sustaining operations at CFS Alert, and to take part in the inaugural landing of an RAF C‑17 at this unique location,” said Flight Lieutenant Mike Chandler, RAF C‑17 pilot. “Over two years of preparation and cooperation between NATO Allies to achieve this milestone and further develop interoperability and procedures has been truly remarkable. Long may it continue.”

Beyond its operational impact, Operation BOXTOP remains a tangible demonstration of Canadian sovereignty and Arctic defence. Sustaining CFS Alert enables critical capabilities that support continental defence, Arctic domain awareness, search and rescue, and scientific research conducted by Environment and Climate Change Canada. These activities contribute to a broader understanding of climate change and its effects on both the Arctic and the global security environment.

As interest and activity in the Arctic continue to grow, operations like BOXTOP highlight the importance of working closely with NATO Allies in the High North. By conducting complex airlift missions in extreme conditions with trusted partners, the Canadian Armed Forces strengthen interoperability, improve readiness, and reinforce their ability to operate together across the Arctic and High North.

For the First time, a UK C-17 Globemaster has been piloted by a joint RAF and RCAF crew. The mission was in support of Ex POLAR PUMA and OP BOXTOP and demonstrated the interoperability between the nations as one of our closest allies. The Royal Air Force are joining the Royal Canadian Air Force on their twice annual resupply mission to ALERT, Canada called OP BOXTOP. This mission provides a vital fuel lifeline in order for the base to carry out operations and to survive. Alert, Nunavut, is the world’s northernmost permanently inhabited place, located on Ellesmere Island just 817 km from the North Pole. It serves as a strategic Canadian Armed Forces military base and atmospheric research station with a rotating, temporary population of 50–100 people. It operates in extreme Arctic conditions, including 136 days of polar night.

A Royal Air Force C-17 Globemaster taxis and departs from Canadian Forces Station ALERT in Canada in support of Ex POLAR PUMA and OP BOXTOP. The Royal Air Force are joining the Royal Canadian Air Force on their twice annual resupply mission to ALERT, Canada called OP BOXTOP. This mission provides a vital fuel lifeline in order for the base to carry out operations and to survive. Alert, Nunavut, is the world’s northernmost permanently inhabited place, located on Ellesmere Island just 817 km from the North Pole. It serves as a strategic Canadian Armed Forces military base and atmospheric research station with a rotating, temporary population of 50–100 people. It operates in extreme Arctic conditions, including 136 days of polar night.

Squadron Leader James Tabern, Detachment Commander of Ex POLAR PUMA of the Royal Air Force presents a gift to Captain Johnny Larmond and Captain Adam Abdelhamed at Pituffik Space Base, Greenland during Operation BOXTOP on 16 April 2026. Operation BOXTOP is the Canadian Armed Forces biannual (spring and late summer) strategic airlift operation that resupplies Canadian Forces Station Alert and Eureka on Ellesmere Island, Nunavut. A key feature of Operation BOXTOP in April 2026 is the Canadian Armed Forces’ strategic partnership with the United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force, which will contribute a C-17A Globemaster III alongside the Royal Canadian Air Force’s CC-177. This interoperability exemplifies our shared values of cooperation, readiness, and responsibility to Arctic defence. Photo by: Corporal Luke Barrie, 8 Wing Imaging/Canadian Armed Forces

Members of the Royal Canadian Air Force and Royal Air Force (RAF) work together to tranfer fuel from an RAF C-17 A Globemaster at Canadian Forces Station Alert during Operation BOXTOP on 16 April 2026. Operation BOXTOP is the Canadian Armed Forces biannual (spring and late summer) strategic airlift operation that resupplies Canadian Forces Station Alert and Eureka on Ellesmere Island, Nunavut. A key feature of Operation BOXTOP in April 2026 is the Canadian Armed Forces’ strategic partnership with the United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force, which will contribute a C-17A Globemaster III alongside the Royal Canadian Air Force’s CC-177. This interoperability exemplifies our shared values of cooperation, readiness, and responsibility to Arctic defence. Photo by: Corporal Luke Barrie, 8 Wing Imaging/Canadian Armed Forces

Corporal Huberg of the Royal Canadian Air Force and Air Specialist Technician Chapman and Corporal Back of the Royal Air Force work together to replace a winch on the CC-177 Globemaster at Pituffik Space Base, Greenland during Operation BOXTOP on 15 April 2026. Operation BOXTOP is the Canadian Armed Forces biannual (spring and late summer) strategic airlift operation that resupplies Canadian Forces Station Alert and Eureka on Ellesmere Island, Nunavut. A key feature of Operation BOXTOP in April 2026 is the Canadian Armed Forces’ strategic partnership with the United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force, which will contribute a C-17A Globemaster III alongside the Royal Canadian Air Force’s CC-177. This interoperability exemplifies our shared values of cooperation, readiness, and responsibility to Arctic defence. Photo by: Corporal Luke Barrie, 8 Wing Imaging/Canadian Armed Forces

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