Behind the Scenes: Building the Cold Lake Air Show From the Ground Up

Cold Lake Air Show grounds during the 2018 event, showcasing the scale and layout that bring the airfield to life — Photo by Corporal Bryan Carter, 4 Wing Imaging

When spectators arrive at the Cold Lake Air Show, they’re greeted by a seamless experience: Rows of impressive aircraft, easy access to food and amenities, and a carefully choreographed flying program overhead. What many don’t see is the immense planning and coordination required to turn an active military airfield into a safe, accessible, and engaging event.

For Lieutenant-Colonel Renaud Durand, Director of Ground Operations with the air show, overseeing the layout of the grounds is about striking a careful balance between competing priorities.

“Designing an air show layout is a delicate balance between available infrastructure, such as hangars and ramp space, the size and variety of aircraft on display, and the expected walking distance for spectators,” he explains. “Aircraft arrivals and departures play a major role in shaping the layout and must be carefully planned from the outset.”

That planning ensures aircraft can be positioned not only for display, but also for efficient departure once the show concludes. At the same time, the goal is to create a site that maximizes what visitors can experience in a single day.

“We aim to create a compact site filled with static displays of all kinds so spectators can see as much as possible,” says Durand, noting that even with that approach, “there is so much to experience that most spectators still need two full days to take it all in.”

Safety remains the foundation of every decision made on the ground.

“First and foremost, a successful layout is a safe one,” Durand emphasizes. This includes clearly defined emergency exits, proper placement of shade and water stations, and strict separation between spectators and operational aircraft.

“It is imperative that spectators cannot access what we call the Hot Ramp, the active ramp area where live performers operate,” he says.

Designing the site also means planning for the movement of tens of thousands of visitors across a large and sometimes uneven airfield. Ensuring access to food, water, and washrooms throughout the grounds is a constant challenge, especially given the terrain.

“We always encourage spectators with reduced mobility or young children to plan accordingly: expect longer walks, bring strollers, wear good walking shoes, and come prepared with sunscreen and water.”

Behind the scenes, the work unfolds in carefully managed phases, from initial construction to a fast-paced aircraft arrival period, and finally to teardown once the show ends. These stages often overlap, requiring precise coordination between aircrews, ground teams, and support staff.

“The sheer amount of work put in by all the members of 4 Wing, not just military members but also our amazing team of Personnel Support Programs (PSP) staff, is something the public would never realize,” Durand says.

In the end, the effort is driven by more than logistics.

“They care deeply about aviation and the work they do, and being able to welcome the public into their work environment is something they truly value. For many of them, it’s not just a task, it’s a privilege.”

The Cold Lake Air Show is pleased to be in partnership with our Hosting Sponsor, The M.D. Of Bonnyville!

The preceding text was a paid endorsement for the 2026 Cold Lake Air Show.