National Police Week highlights the role of the Canadian Forces Military Police at CFB Cold Lake

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As Canada observes National Police Week, it’s a chance to recognize the dedicated professionals who serve in policing roles across the country. Within the Canadian Armed Forces, that responsibility rests with the Canadian Forces Military Police (CFMP), who provide law enforcement, security, and support to military communities at home and abroad.

At Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake, that mission is carried out by members of 1 Military Police (MP) Squadron and 11 MP Flight, who serve as the primary policing presence on base. Their work ensures the safety and security of military personnel, civilian employees, families, and visitors across one of Canada’s busiest fighter jet bases.

Military Police within the CAF are trained to enforce laws and regulations on Defence establishments, investigate incidents, conduct patrols, respond to emergencies, and support operational readiness. According to the Canadian Armed Forces, they provide “around-the-clock service to the military community in Canada or wherever Canadian Armed Forces members are deployed,” while also carrying out duties ranging from traffic enforcement and criminal investigations to victim support and security operations.

At CFB Cold Lake, Military Police members are deeply integrated into the life of the base, working closely with units to maintain order, support exercises, and ensure day-to-day operations run safely and efficiently.

But their presence is also felt beyond enforcement. Members at CFB Cold Lake regularly contribute to the broader community through outreach and support to local initiatives and charities. Whether assisting with community events, supporting fundraising efforts, or participating in awareness campaigns, their role often helps to bridge the communities of the base and the surrounding Lakeland region.

National Police Week provides an opportunity to recognize Military Police members, as law enforcement professionals and as active contributors to the well-being of the communities they serve. While their work is often behind the scenes, it remains essential to maintaining a safe and secure environment for those living and working at CFB Cold Lake.