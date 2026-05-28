Bear Sighting at CFB Cold Lake

Stock Photo There has been another bear sighting around the Wing. Please read the below information on how to act during an encounter. Bear activity has increased with the warm weather, and bears are actively searching for easy food sources. Bears are very common around the Wing and can be black, brown, tan, cinnamon, blond and even a blue-gray in colour.

Bear safety on the Wing and in the RHU areas:

1. Do NOT surprise them. Make noise while you walk, don´t wear headphones and walk in a group. Keep pets on leashes and a close eye on children.

2. Do NOT approach a cub, even one up a tree and Do NOT remain in proximity to a bear to watch or photograph it; doing so increases the opportunity for the bear to become habituated to humans.

3. Do NOT feed a bear!

a. Keep all garbage in bear-proof containers. Close lids that have blown off or open. Do not put garbage out before your scheduled pickup date.

b. Do NOT leave your recycling out before your scheduled pickup and do NOT store your bottles and cans for recycling outside.

c. Do NOT put fish, meat, oils or milk in your compost piles/bins.

d. Pick ripe fruit off trees and remove fallen fruit.

e. Remove bird feeders between April 1st and Nov 30th, and hang hummingbird feeders at least 3m above the ground or deck floor.

f. Do NOT leave pet food outside overnight, this includes bones.

Please see the Alberta Bear Smart webpage for more information on living in bear country and how to protect the bears and yourself. Alberta BearSmart | Alberta.ca

Please contact the Cold Lake Fish and Wildlife Office if you encounter a nuisance bear. They can be reached at 780-594-7876/780 826-3142 or Report a Poacher at 1-800-642-3800.