Canadian soldier of the First World War identified

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The Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) have confirmed, through historical and archival research, that a previously unidentified grave at Courcelette British Cemetery in northern France is that of Sergeant Norman Harold McLennan.

Details of Norman’s early life remain unclear. He was probably the oldest of six children born to John and Elizabeth (Lizzie) (née Morrison) MacLennan of Cape North, Cape Breton, Nova Scotia (N.S.). Norman would later say that he was born in Montreal in 1886 or 1887, giving different years at different times.

In April 1905, Norman enlisted with The Royal Canadian Regiment (RCR) in Quebec, spelling his name as McLennan. A career soldier, he was deployed to Bermuda at the start of the First World War, helping free British troops for service on the front. The RCR returned to Halifax from Bermuda in August 1915.

After re-attesting for war service with the Canadian Expeditionary Force in August 1915, Private McLennan was promoted to sergeant and sailed with the RCR to England for training. He arrived in France in November 1915 and served across the Western Front for nearly a year.

Sergeant McLennan was last seen on October 8, 1916, on the first day of the Battle of the Ancre Heights, part of the broader Somme Offensive. After capturing a German trench known as Regina Trench, soldiers fought off at least three German counterattacks before surviving members of the RCR were forced to withdraw. Alone or in small groups, soldiers made their way back to the Canadian line by moving from shell hole to shell hole. Initially reported as wounded and missing, Sergeant McLennan was later officially presumed to have been killed in action.

Multiple external research reports were submitted to the Directorate of History and Heritage (DHH) and the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) regarding a grave in Courcelette British Cemetery. The grave was partially identified as that of “A Serjeant of the Great War Royal Canadian Regt.” Through extensive historical research, DHH confirmed that the grave could only belong to Sergeant McLennan. The identification was confirmed by the Casualty Identification Review Board in December 2025.

The CAF has notified the family of Sergeant McLennan of his identification and is providing them with ongoing support. A headstone rededication ceremony will take place at the CWGC’s Courcelette British Cemetery.