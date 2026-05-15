Cold Lake PSP Member Receives National Recognition for Client Service Excellence

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A Physical Exercise Specialist at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake is being recognized for her innovative, member-focused approach to fitness and wellness programming, earning a 2025 Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services (CFMWS) Client Service Excellence Award.

Jacklyn Wassell has been named the 2025 recipient of the award, recognizing her work as a Physical Exercise Specialist with Personnel Support Programs (PSP) at CFB Cold Lake.

Working directly with members at the base, she has focused on making fitness programming more accessible and practical, especially for those balancing operational tempo, family life, and training requirements. One of her standout contributions was the development of a parental exercise room after she identified a gap for members who needed a safe, flexible way to train while caring for young children.

She has also helped expand inclusive programming, including women-only FORCE practice sessions and testing opportunities, along with strength training and yoga classes designed for women with infants; initiatives aimed at reducing barriers and improving participation in fitness testing and training.

Her impact wasn’t limited to base programming. During support to Exercise Night Hawk Rage, Wassell delivered additional physical training to members who had not yet passed their annual FORCE evaluation, helping them rebuild fitness levels and improve readiness in a deployed setting.

“Jacklyn’s energy and professionalism have had a positive impact across the entire fitness program. Through her leadership, she has significantly advanced CFMWS’ mission by delivering responsive, member-centred services that strengthen the health and operational effectiveness of CAF members,” said Tammy Buchanan, Fitness and Sports Manager, PSP, CFB Cold Lake.

CFMWS, the organization behind PSP programs across the Canadian Armed Forces, delivers morale, welfare, and fitness services designed to support members and their families through everything from daily training needs to deployed operations and long-term wellbeing.