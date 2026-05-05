Overcoming loneliness and building connection in the CAF and Defence community

Members of HMCS Fredericton participate in a sports day during Operation REASSURANCE, on March 26, 2023, in Souda Bay, Greece – Photo: Cpl Noé Marchon, Canadian Armed Forces Photo

Mental Health Week in Canada carries an important and timely message: “Come together, Canada.” This theme highlights a simple but powerful truth: human connection is essential to mental well-being. Yet many Canadians, including Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members, continue to experience loneliness, making this conversation increasingly important.

Loneliness is not caused by a single factor. It is shaped by a combination of intersecting influences such as mental health challenges, social isolation and exclusion, and experiences of racism, sexism, ageism, and other forms of discrimination. Additional factors like substance use, physical health issues, and injury can also contribute. These factors act as risks that increase the likelihood of experiencing loneliness.

This is why connection is particularly important within the CAF, where certain aspects of military life can increase the risk of loneliness. Frequent relocations, deployments, and time away from family and familiar support systems can increase the risk of social isolation and loneliness. It can negatively affect mood, resilience, and even physical health. Loneliness can also increase the risk of engaging in unhealthy coping behaviours, such as excessive gaming, gambling, or substance use. These behaviours may seem to provide temporary relief, but they can worsen mental health and deepen feelings of isolation in both the short and long term.

Recognizing this, Strengthening The Forces’ iCARE call-to-action emphasizes connection as a key support and protective factor of total health. Defence Team members are encouraged to check in with themselves and others, build supportive relationships, and seek help when needed. Small, everyday actions, such as asking a colleague how they are doing or taking time to connect with peers, can have a meaningful impact.

Why connection matters

Loneliness is not just an emotional experience. It can affect the whole body. Studies show that chronic loneliness is associated with increased risks of anxiety, depression, and even physical health issues. For CAF members, maintaining strong social connections is therefore not only beneficial for morale, but essential for operational readiness and overall well-being.

Loneliness can be challenging, but there are practical ways to cope and build a sense of connection. Sometimes the smallest acts can make the biggest difference.

Build regular connections: Establishing routines, such as regular check-ins with colleagues, friends, or family can provide a sense of stability and support.

Establishing routines, such as regular check-ins with colleagues, friends, or family can provide a sense of stability and support. Focus on meaningful interactions: Even small interactions can help strengthen your sense of belonging.

Even small interactions can help strengthen your sense of belonging. Engage in activities you enjoy: Participating in hobbies, volunteering, or group activities can help you meet others with shared interests.

Participating in hobbies, volunteering, or group activities can help you meet others with shared interests. Be kind to yourself: Acknowledge your feelings without judgment. Loneliness is a common human experience.

Acknowledge your feelings without judgment. Loneliness is a common human experience. Check in with yourself: Noticing changes in your mood or behaviour is an important step toward seeking support when needed.

Noticing changes in your mood or behaviour is an important step toward seeking support when needed. Use CAF and Department of National Defence (DND) mental health resources: Wellness, inclusion and diversity at National Defence CFMWS Mental Health. Finding Balance Mental health resources for CAF Members and their families



Bahareh Samsamiardekani & Leith Fermin-Rix – Strengthening the Forces (STF) Social Wellness Team.

#STF is the CAF/DND’s health promotion program offering expert information, guidance, training, tools, and leadership support to enhance CAF members’ health and well-being.