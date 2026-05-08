New Season, New Stories at Cold Lake Museums

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The Cold Lake Museums will kick off their 2026 season over the May Long Weekend, welcoming visitors from May 15 to 18 for a four-day opening that brings local and military history back to life from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

The annual opening marks the return of one of the community’s key heritage attractions, with Air Force Museum Curator Christian Keller saying there will be plenty for both new and returning visitors to discover.

“A new Sports and Fitness Exhibit discusses the history of fitness and sports in the Canadian Armed Forces, focusing on the PERI branch,” Keller said. “One of the museum’s new artifacts is the interactive Canadian Armed Forces Sports Hall of Fame, which features several prominent athletes and their accomplishments in the CAF.”

In addition to the new exhibit, Keller noted that the museum has refreshed other areas.

“We also have new, exciting items for sale at the gift shop and have brought several artifacts out from storage so the museum will hopefully feel fresh for returning visitors,” he said.



Getting to opening day is a detailed process following the winter closure. Staff work through a checklist that ensures both the exhibits and the visitor experience are ready for the season.

“We set up exhibits, switch out artifacts for ones that have been in storage, clean and dust, and train the summer staff on various procedures, giving them the necessary information to be great tour guides,” Keller explained. “We also conduct conservation checks on our artifacts to ensure that no damage occurred over the winter and to check for pests that may arrive with spring.”

For Keller, the goal of the museum experience goes beyond simply displaying artifacts.

“We hope visitors leave with a deeper appreciation for the people, technology, and sacrifices behind Canada’s air force history, as well as the history of Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake and 4 Wing,” he said. “Ideally, we want every visitor to walk away with a sense of curiosity and a better understanding of how aviation and the RCAF continue to influence our world today.”

Following the opening weekend, the museums will operate Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until August 31, with additional Sunday openings in July and August.

Located at the top of Radar Hill (69 Avenue) in the city, the museums offer an accessible and engaging way to connect with the stories that have shaped both the base and the broader Cold Lake community.



For more information about the Cold Lake Museums, visit their official website or follow them on Facebook for updates and announcements.