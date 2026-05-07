Afghanistan Mission Monument Project Advances with Groundbreaking Ceremony

Artist’s rendition of the monument design concept – Photo via Team Stimson/ Government of Canada

The Government of Canada has officially broken ground on the future site of the National Monument to Canada’s Mission in Afghanistan, marking a significant step forward in the project’s development.

The monument will recognize the service of more than 40,000 Canadian Armed Forces members, along with hundreds of civilians and government officials, who supported Canada’s mission in Afghanistan between 2001 and 2014. The deployment remains Canada’s longest combat mission.

Personnel from Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake and 4 Wing were among those who contributed to the mission. Fighter aircraft and support crews from the base played a role in Canada’s early air operations, while many members deployed in a range of positions throughout the mission, both in theatre and in support roles at home.

During the mission, 158 members of the Canadian Armed Forces lost their lives, along with a diplomat, four aid workers, a government contractor and a journalist. Many others continue to live with physical and psychological injuries related to their service.

The groundbreaking ceremony brought together veterans, families, Canadian Armed Forces and RCMP personnel, government officials, youth and community members. Organizers described the event as an important milestone in the project’s next phase.

The monument will be located at LeBreton Flats in Ottawa, near the Canadian War Museum. Its design, created by Team Stimson, is centred on themes of healing and reflection, drawing inspiration from the Medicine Wheel. The structure will take the form of a circular space intended for remembrance and contemplation.

Four bronze flak jackets, positioned on crosses, will serve as entry points into the central area. The names of those who died during the mission will be inscribed on the walls of three sections, while a fourth section, oriented toward Afghanistan, will acknowledge the Afghan people.

Construction is expected to continue over the next several years, with completion anticipated in late 2028. A formal public unveiling will follow once the project is finished.