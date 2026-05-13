Batter Up: 4 Wing Slo-Pitch Season Nears Return

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Slo-pitch softball season is almost back at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake, with players and teams preparing to return to the diamonds for another summer of action at the base.

The league’s season start-up meeting will take place on Thursday, May 14, at 2 p.m. in the upstairs meeting room at the Colonel J.J. Parr Sports Centre. Everyone interested in participating in the upcoming season is welcome to attend.

To form a team for league play, groups must have both a team captain and a roster of at least 15 players. Players whose units do not have enough members to build a full team are encouraged to submit their names directly to a member of the executive committee.

Weather permitting, the 2026 season opener is expected to take place on May 19th, following the Victoria Day long weekend.

Those interested in joining the league or learning more about the upcoming season are encouraged to attend the start-up meeting on May 14.