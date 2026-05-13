May 14, 2026
Subscribe to Newsletter
Submit an Article
The Courier
BREAKING NEWS - DERNIÈRES NOUVELLES :
National Police Week highlights the role of the Canadian Forces Military Police at CFB Cold LakeCAF Engagement Bringing Canadians Closer to Their Military at the 2026 Cold Lake Air ShowBatter Up: 4 Wing Slo-Pitch Season Nears ReturnNew Season, New Stories at Cold Lake MuseumsAfghanistan Mission Monument Project Advances with Groundbreaking Ceremony

Batter Up: 4 Wing Slo-Pitch Season Nears Return

by | 13 May 2026 | Featured News, Local News

Stock Photo

Slo-pitch softball season is almost back at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake, with players and teams preparing to return to the diamonds for another summer of action at the base.

The league’s season start-up meeting will take place on Thursday, May 14, at 2 p.m. in the upstairs meeting room at the Colonel J.J. Parr Sports Centre. Everyone interested in participating in the upcoming season is welcome to attend.

To form a team for league play, groups must have both a team captain and a roster of at least 15 players. Players whose units do not have enough members to build a full team are encouraged to submit their names directly to a member of the executive committee.

Weather permitting, the 2026 season opener is expected to take place on May 19th, following the Victoria Day long weekend.

Those interested in joining the league or learning more about the upcoming season are encouraged to attend the start-up meeting on May 14.

Share via
Facebook
X (Twitter)
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied