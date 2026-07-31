August 1, 2026
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BREAKING NEWS - DERNIÈRES NOUVELLES :
Thank You for your efforts at the Wing Change of CommandPhoto Gallery: Kinosoo Camp visits 4 Wing and CFB Cold LakeAqua Days set to make a splash at Kinosoo BeachCanadian Armed Forces to rebalance overseas operations, close several international missionsNew Childcare Spaces Open at 4 Wing MFRCS

Photo Gallery: Kinosoo Camp visits 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake

by | 31 Jul 2026 | Featured News, Local News

Aviator Abygale Hurst (Right) shows a child from the Kinosoo Summer Camp how to use a fire hose at the fire hall during a visit to 4 Wing Cold Lake Alberta, 09 July, 2026 – All photos by Corporal Gabriel Honsinger-Lefebvre, Canadian Armed Forces Photo

Kids and staff from the local Kinosoo Camp recently visited 4 Wing and Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake to get a closer look at the work done by Defence Team members, including the 4 Wing Fire Service. Here’s a look at their visit, courtesy of 4 Wing Imaging!

Kinosoo Camp Visit

Children and staff from the Kinosoo Summer Camp visit 4 Wing Cold Lake Alberta, 09 July, 2026.

Kinosoo Camp Visit

Children and staff from the Kinosoo Summer Camp visit 4 Wing Cold Lake Alberta, 09 July, 2026.

Kinosoo Camp Visit

Kinosoo Summer Camp visit 4 Wing Cold Lake Alberta, 09 July, 2026.

Kinosoo Camp Visit

Aviator Abygale Hurst (Right) shows a child from the Kinosoo Summer Camp how to use a fire hose at the fire hall during a visit to 4 Wing Cold Lake Alberta, 09 July, 2026.

Kinosoo Camp Visit

Aviator Abygale Hurst (Right) shows a child from the Kinosoo Summer Camp how to use a fire hose at the fire hall during a visit to 4 Wing Cold Lake Alberta, 09 July, 2026.

Kinosoo Camp Visit

Aviator Abygale Hurst (Left) shows a child from the Kinosoo Summer Camp how to use a fire hose at the fire hall during a visit to 4 Wing Cold Lake Alberta, 09 July, 2026.

Kinosoo Camp Visit

Children from the Kinosoo Summer Camp visit 4 Wing Cold Lake Alberta, 09 July, 2026.

Kinosoo Camp Visit

Children from the Kinosoo Summer Camp visit 4 Wing Cold Lake Alberta, 09 July, 2026.

Kinosoo Camp Visit

Aviator Abygale Hurst (Left) shows a child from the Kinosoo Summer Camp how to use a fire hose at the fire hall during a visit to 4 Wing Cold Lake Alberta, 09 July, 2026.

Kinosoo Camp Visit

Children from the Kinosoo Summer Camp visit 4 Wing Cold Lake Alberta, 09 July, 2026.

Kinosoo Camp Visit

Children from the Kinosoo Summer Camp visit 4 Wing Cold Lake Alberta, 09 July, 2026.

Kinosoo Camp Visit

Children from the Kinosoo Summer Camp visit 4 Wing Cold Lake Alberta, 09 July, 2026.

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