Photo Gallery: Kinosoo Camp visits 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake

Kinosoo Camp Visit Children and staff from the Kinosoo Summer Camp visit 4 Wing Cold Lake Alberta, 09 July, 2026.

Kinosoo Camp Visit Children and staff from the Kinosoo Summer Camp visit 4 Wing Cold Lake Alberta, 09 July, 2026.

Kinosoo Camp Visit Kinosoo Summer Camp visit 4 Wing Cold Lake Alberta, 09 July, 2026.

Kinosoo Camp Visit Aviator Abygale Hurst (Right) shows a child from the Kinosoo Summer Camp how to use a fire hose at the fire hall during a visit to 4 Wing Cold Lake Alberta, 09 July, 2026.

Kinosoo Camp Visit Aviator Abygale Hurst (Right) shows a child from the Kinosoo Summer Camp how to use a fire hose at the fire hall during a visit to 4 Wing Cold Lake Alberta, 09 July, 2026.

Kinosoo Camp Visit Aviator Abygale Hurst (Left) shows a child from the Kinosoo Summer Camp how to use a fire hose at the fire hall during a visit to 4 Wing Cold Lake Alberta, 09 July, 2026.

Kinosoo Camp Visit Children from the Kinosoo Summer Camp visit 4 Wing Cold Lake Alberta, 09 July, 2026.

Kinosoo Camp Visit Children from the Kinosoo Summer Camp visit 4 Wing Cold Lake Alberta, 09 July, 2026.

Kinosoo Camp Visit Aviator Abygale Hurst (Left) shows a child from the Kinosoo Summer Camp how to use a fire hose at the fire hall during a visit to 4 Wing Cold Lake Alberta, 09 July, 2026.

Kinosoo Camp Visit Children from the Kinosoo Summer Camp visit 4 Wing Cold Lake Alberta, 09 July, 2026.

Kinosoo Camp Visit Children from the Kinosoo Summer Camp visit 4 Wing Cold Lake Alberta, 09 July, 2026.