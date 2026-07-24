Canadian Armed Forces conduct Operation LATITUDE to strengthen Allied multi-domain operations in northern waters

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The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) is conducting Operation LATITUDE, a recurring operation that demonstrates Canada’s ability to operate routinely and effectively alongside allied forces in northern waters, including the Bering Sea.

Operation LATITUDE forms part of the CAF’s broader approach to enhanced Arctic and Northern operations and demonstrates the CAF’s commitment to defending the Arctic by maintaining a permanent presence and sustained operational activities across the region. The operation supports the CAF’s core missions to detect, deter, and defend Canada against potential threats, and contributes to the defence of North America in partnership with the United States (U.S.).

During Operation LATITUDE, the Royal Canadian Navy, the Royal Canadian Air Force, the Canadian Special Operations Forces Command, and the Canadian Coast Guard conduct multi-domain operations in the Arctic in support of continental defence, working in close and long-standing cooperation with U.S. armed forces.

Conducted in alignment with NATO activities, including enhanced Vigilance Activity (eVA) ARCTIC SENTRY, Operation LATITUDE also reflects Canada’s responsibilities as both an Arctic nation and a founding member of NATO. eVA ARCTIC SENTRY brings NATO activities in the Arctic together under a single, overarching operational approach. Together, these efforts reinforce the Alliance’s security interests while promoting stability across the Arctic and the North.