Cold Lake teams bring home medals, prepare for competition

The CFB Cold Lake Golf Team (from left) Sgt. Shields, WO Swansburg, Cpl. Johnson, Cpl. Fisher, Cpl. Browning, MCpl. Travers, Sgt. Park and 2Lt. Richardson, at the 2026 Canada West Regional Golf Championship in Wainwright. — Supplied photo

Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake athletes are making their mark on the Canada West military sports scene, with teams bringing home medals and others preparing to compete at regional championships later this month.

The Cold Lake Golf Team had a strong showing at the 2026 Canada West Regional Golf Championships in Wainwright, held June 15–18.

WO Swansburg captured gold in the men’s individual division, while Cpl Browning earned bronze in the women’s division. The Cold Lake men also claimed gold in the team competition.

The results earned five Cold Lake golfers a spot at the CAF National Golf Championship in Borden, Aug. 23–28. WO Swansburg, 2Lt Richardson, Sgt Shields, Sgt Park and Cpl Browning will represent Canada West at the national event. Lt Cha will also attend Nationals as an independent golfer.

Meanwhile, the Cold Lake Women’s Slo-Pitch Team brought home a silver medal from the CAF Canada West Women’s Slo-Pitch Championship in Edmonton, held July 26–31.

The team, made up of Justin McLeod, Eliza Elliott, Julie Moss, Jessica Dechamplain, Raelyn Farrell, Krista Pelletier, Jenna Kane, Kaitlyn Jaerschky, Veronica Mason, Paige Abbott, Angela Ballard, Stephany Clement, Courtney Fanning, Sylvia Huntinghawk, Victoria Blakie and Madelyn Van Vliet, battled through a hard-fought final before finishing second to Esquimalt, which captured the gold medal.

The competition continues later this month, with both the Cold Lake Men’s Soccer Team and Men’s Slo-Pitch Team set to compete at their respective Canada West Regional Championships.

The soccer team will compete in Edmonton from Aug. 16–21, while the men’s slo-pitch team will compete in Wainwright during the same dates.

Congratulations to all of the athletes who represented Cold Lake, and best of luck to the teams heading into competition later this month!