RCAF establishes new Security Forces occupation to meet evolving operational requirements

The first four candidates on the Security Forces Basic Officer Course at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas, on 28 April 2026. From left: Major Dylan Wightman, Major William McMillan, Captain Mary-Anne Saciuk, and Captain Zachary Poirier – Photo: Captain Mary-Anne Saciuk

The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) is establishing a new military occupation, Security Forces (SecFor), to deliver a dedicated force protection capability. The new occupation will help support the RCAF as it introduces advanced air and space systems that require higher levels of security.

Recruiting has begun for the initial group, made up primarily of Non-Commissioned Members and led by a small number of officers. The occupation is open to eligible Regular Force and Primary Reserve members across the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Eligibility criteria, entry options and submission requirements are outlined in the associated CANFORGENs.

Eligible serving members interested in joining the new occupation can apply now, with submissions due by August 14.

Entry options vary depending on member category:

For Non-Commissioned Members , the primary entry route is through the Special Compulsory Occupation Transfer (COT‑T) (CANFORGEN 081/26). Successful applicants will remain in their current occupation until completing Security Forces training, after which they will formally transfer into the occupation.

, the primary entry route is through the Special Compulsory Occupation (CANFORGEN 081/26). Successful applicants will remain in their current occupation until completing Security Forces training, after which they will formally transfer into the occupation. Officers may apply for a three-year special employment opportunity (CANFORGEN 082/26). Selected officers will remain in their current occupation during the employment period and complete Security Forces officer training.

may apply for a three-year special employment opportunity (CANFORGEN 082/26). Selected officers will remain in their current occupation during the employment period and complete Security Forces officer training. Primary Reserve members may apply for Class B employment opportunities (CANFORGEN 083/26). Selected members will remain in their current occupation and unit until training and, upon successful completion, will be matched to a temporary Class B contract.

Initial training is planned to begin in October 2026, with approximately 10 candidates loaded per month.

Selected members will complete training with the United States Air Force, delivered by the 343rd Training Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio and Camp Bullis. This physically demanding course runs for approximately 70 days over four months. Officers selected under special employment will complete Security Forces officer training of approximately 18 weeks duration.

Most initial postings will be at 4 Wing Cold Lake and 3 Wing Bagotville, with limited positions at 1 Canadian Air Division Headquarters and 2 Canadian Air Division Headquarters.

Interested members should review the applicable CANFORGEN and visit the RCAF Security Forces Occupation SharePoint site (accessible only on the National Defence network) for additional information.