Aqua Days set to make a splash at Kinosoo Beach

Supplied Photo

Summer fun continues in Cold Lake as Aqua Days returns to Kinosoo Beach this weekend.

The annual celebration is scheduled for August 1st and features activities for all ages. Visitors can look forward to a wide variety of attractions throughout the day, including face painting, sparkle tattoos, balloon twisting, a dunk tank, water balloon cornhole, circus activities, a foam party and more. A vendor market along Vendor Alley will also showcase local businesses, artisans and food vendors, offering plenty of opportunities to browse, shop and grab a bite to eat.

One of the event’s signature attractions is the annual Cardboard Boat Races, where teams launch homemade cardboard-and-duct-tape creations onto the waters of Cold Lake in hopes of making it across the course without sinking. Spectators can expect plenty of laughs as boats battle the waves in one of the community’s most entertaining summer competitions.

The festivities conclude with a fireworks display over Kinosoo Beach, providing a colourful finale to the day’s celebrations.

More information about Aqua Days, including the full schedule of activities, is available on the City of Cold Lake’s website.