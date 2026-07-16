2026 Cold Lake Air Show set to welcome aviation fans from across the region

Spectators enjoy the 2022 Cold Lake Air Show at CFB Cold Lake. Photo: Master Corporal Arthur Ark, Image Data Systems (IDS), Aerospace Engineering Test Establishment (AETE).

The countdown is almost over. This weekend, 4 Wing and Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake will open its doors to thousands of aviation fans as the 2026 Cold Lake Air Show takes flight on July 18 and 19. Military members and volunteers are preparing to welcome visitors from near and far for the weekend.



The 2026 Cold Lake Air Show will feature a full lineup of aerial performers, static displays and family-friendly activities, including the Kids’ Zone, food trucks, souvenirs, a car show and the Full Throttle Festival taking place in the City of Cold Lake on Friday, July 17.

Among the highly anticipated performers taking to the skies will be the Canadian Forces Snowbirds. The 2026 Cold Lake Air Show marks one of the final opportunities for fans to see the Snowbirds flying the Tutor before the fleet transitions to a new aircraft.



The Snowbirds will be joined by an impressive lineup, including the United States Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, showcasing the advanced capabilities of one of the world’s most recognizable fifth-generation fighter aircraft. Other performers include the Canadian Forces SkyHawks Parachute Team, the CF-18 Tactical Demonstration, and a variety of civilian aerobatic acts



Visitors will also have the opportunity to view a variety of aircraft on the ground as part of the static displays.



With gates opening at 9 a.m., the air demonstration is scheduled to begin at noon and run until approximately 4 p.m. each day. Spectators are encouraged to plan, review transportation and parking information, and arrive early to enjoy everything the event has to offer.

Tickets remain available for the weekend event, with general admission options for adults, youth, seniors, Canadian Armed Forces members, veterans and children. Children 12 and under receive free admission but still require a ticket. Tickets will also be available at the gate, although visitors are encouraged to purchase in advance.

For more information about the 2026 Cold Lake Air Show, including tickets, parking and event details, visit the official website.