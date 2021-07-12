Soldier On Golf Day at 4 Wing

Ill or injured Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members living in Cold Lake either serving or retired are invited to take part in the Cold Lake Soldier On Golf Day. This one-day event is a collaboration between the Soldier On Program and the Cold Lake Golf and Winter Club and will take place on August 3, 2021 from 10:45 am to 6:00 pm.

This event will bring together both serving and retired ill/injured CAF members, allowing participants to connect through peer support and encourage a healthy and active lifestyle. It will also provide an opportunity for Soldier On participants to learn basic golfing techniques through instruction and coaching with certified local golf pro Andrew Fox.

There is no cost for this event and assistance in registration and filling out the waiver can be provided if requested. Participants for the day is limited to 12 people and everyone must obtain or bring their own clubs.

Participants must be able to tolerate six (6) hours of moderate paced activities. Due to the busy activity schedule applicants must have a limited requirement for rest throughout the day. Members must be able to swing a golf club without issue or must not be in violation of their Medical Employment Limitations (MELs). Participants will be joined by other ill/injured members and civilians, and therefore should be able to function in a social environment. Please note that medical clearance may be required by your chain of command.

Open to all registered Soldier On members. Applications are available on the national website and must be received no later than July 23 or contact Ryan.Vincent3@forces.gc.ca.