August 18, 2021

Wing Commander’s Wellness Challenge – Week 10 Winner

by | Aug 17, 2021 | Featured News, Local News

Congratulations to the Week 10 Winner of the #P4Challenge Evelyn LaPratt! Thank you to all who participated last week.

There are still plenty of prizes to be won, so don’t miss out! To be entered into the draw, post a photo of you enjoying the recipe either on your own or either some family and/or friends.

Recipe #1: Grilled Chicken with Strawberry and Pineapple Salsa

Recipe #2: Blueberry Smoothie Bowl

Registration required to win prizes* (https://bit.ly/34kwiNU). Thank you to our sponsor BMO Bank of Montreal!

*Cash prizes are in the form on NPF Visa Gift Cards

**Prizes available to 4 Wing Defence Community (military and civilian personnel, Veterans and family members)

 

