September 23, 2022

Newsletter

Submit an Article
The Courier
BREAKING NEWS:
4 Wing members help spread smiles for Smile Cookie campaignWing Welcome Briefs introduce personnel to life at 4 WingOperational pause of CT-114 Tutor fleet liftedASAA hosts successful Terry Fox Run2022 Census shows 4% growth, 40% lack access to family doctor

4 Wing members help spread smiles for Smile Cookie campaign

by | Sep 22, 2022 | Featured News, Local News

(left to right) Floyd Perras, acting Wing Chief, Chief Warrant Officer Carlisle Mason, acting Wing Commander Lieutenant Colonel Martin Roesler-Yue, Judith Chance, Tim Hortons owners Lenny and Tammy Bilodeau pose with Smile Cookie boxes to raise money for the MFRC Military Family Resource Center – Photo: Cpl Connie Valin, 4 Wing Imaging

 

4 Wing’s Acting Wing Commander and Acting Wing Chief joined members of the 4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre Society (MFRCS) and staff at Tim Hortons to put some smiles on local faces and cookies.

On September 20th, Lieutenant-Colonel Martin Roesler-Yue and Chief Warrant Officer Carlisle Mason were given the honour of icing some Smile Cookies at the location in the parking lot of the Tri-City Mall in Cold Lake.

“The Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign is a national campaign that runs this year from 19-25 September inclusive,” explains 4 Wing MFRCS Fund Development Manager Judith Chance. “Each $1 raised from purchased cookies goes to local charities across the country. The 4 Wing MFRCS has been the recipient of these funds for several years now, with each campaign averaging approximately $18K.”

During the event, 4 Wing MFRCS Executive Director Floyd Perras took to the drive-thru window to say hello to patrons.

Tim Hortons says last year the Smile Cookie campaign raised  $12.2 million for over 600 local charities and community groups across Canada.

Smile Cookie 2022

Sales from Smile Cookies go to support the Military Family Resource Centre Society at 4 Wing – Photo by Mike Marshall / The Courier News

Smile Cookie 2022

(left to right) Floyd Paras, acting Wing Chief, Chief Warrant Officer Carlisle Mason, acting Wing Commander Lieutenant Colonel Martin Roesler-Yue, Judith Chance, Tim Hortons owners Lenny and Tammy Bilodeau pose with smile cookie boxes to raise money for the MFRC Military Family Resource Center – Photo: Cpl Connie Valin, 4 Wing Imaging

Smile Cookie 2022

Acting Wing Commander LCol Martin Roesler- Yue carefully finishes off icing a Smile Cookie – Photo by Mike Marshall / The Courier News

2022 Smile Cookies

Floyd Parras, Executive Director for the Cold Lake MFRC (Military Family Resource Center) serves customers at the central Cold Lake Tim Hortons location during the Smile Cookie Campaign – Photo: Cpl Connie Valin, 4 Wing Imaging

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap