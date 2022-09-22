4 Wing members help spread smiles for Smile Cookie campaign

(left to right) Floyd Perras, acting Wing Chief, Chief Warrant Officer Carlisle Mason, acting Wing Commander Lieutenant Colonel Martin Roesler-Yue, Judith Chance, Tim Hortons owners Lenny and Tammy Bilodeau pose with Smile Cookie boxes to raise money for the MFRC Military Family Resource Center – Photo: Cpl Connie Valin, 4 Wing Imaging

4 Wing’s Acting Wing Commander and Acting Wing Chief joined members of the 4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre Society (MFRCS) and staff at Tim Hortons to put some smiles on local faces and cookies.

On September 20th, Lieutenant-Colonel Martin Roesler-Yue and Chief Warrant Officer Carlisle Mason were given the honour of icing some Smile Cookies at the location in the parking lot of the Tri-City Mall in Cold Lake.

“The Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign is a national campaign that runs this year from 19-25 September inclusive,” explains 4 Wing MFRCS Fund Development Manager Judith Chance. “Each $1 raised from purchased cookies goes to local charities across the country. The 4 Wing MFRCS has been the recipient of these funds for several years now, with each campaign averaging approximately $18K.”

During the event, 4 Wing MFRCS Executive Director Floyd Perras took to the drive-thru window to say hello to patrons.

Tim Hortons says last year the Smile Cookie campaign raised $12.2 million for over 600 local charities and community groups across Canada.