Photo Gallery: Celebrating Oil Country visit to CFB Cold Lake

Hunter, the Edmonton Oilers mascot, flexes on top of a CF-188 Hornet at 1 Hangar, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 24 March 2026 – All photos courtesy of Master Sailor Erica Bry, Canadian Armed Forces Photo

On March 24, members of the Edmonton Oilers Alumni and the organization visited Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake to take part in celebrations marking the City of Cold Lake as the 2026 Celebrating Oil Country feature community

Here’s a look at their visit, captured through the lens of 4 Wing Imaging.