Photo Gallery: Celebrating Oil Country visit to CFB Cold Lake

Oil Country Community Visit
The spokesperson for the Oil Country Community visit speaks into a microphone, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 24 March 2026.
Oil Country Community Visit
The Oil Country Community Visit commences at 1 Hangar, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 24 March 2026.
Oil Country Community Visit
Corporal Quinn Deics, Air Weapons Systems Technician, speaks about the CF-188 Hornet weapons during the Oil Country Community Visit at 2 Hangar, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 24 March 2026.
Oil Country Community Visit
Karina Luton (left) and Tracy Coonce (Right) pose for a photo with Edmonton Oilers Mascot, Hunter, at 1 Hanger, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 24 March 2026.
Oil Country Community Visit
Hunter, the Edmonton Oilers mascot, climbs a CF-188 Hornet ladder at 1 Hangar, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 24 March 2026.
Oil Country Community Visit
Corporal Kassandra Ouellet poses for a photo with Edmonton Oilers Mascot, Hunter, during the Oil Country Community visit at 1 Hangar, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 24 March 2026.
Oil Country Community Visit
Chris Joseph, Edmonton Oilers Alumni, is shown flight controls of a CF-188 Hornet by a member of the Canadian Armed Forces in 1 Hangar, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 24 March 2026.
Oil Country Community Visit
Master Corporal Dion Griarte and the Edmonton Oilers Mascot, Hunter, stand for a photo during the Oil Country Community visit at 2 Hangar, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 24 March 2026.
Oil Country Community Visit
Members of the Edmonton Oilers Orange and Blue Crew are shown flight controls of a CF-188 Hornet at 1 Hangar, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 24 March 2026.
Oil Country Community Visit
Lieutenant-Colonel Ryan Kean, 410 Tactical Fighter (Operational Training) Squadron Commanding Officer, receives an Oilers jersey on behalf of 4 Wing Cold Lake during the Oil Country Community visit at 2 Hangar, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 24 March 2026.
Oil Country Community Visit
Lieutenant-Colonel Ryan Kean, 410 Tactical Fighter (Operational Training) Squadron Commanding Officer, stands for a photo with the Edmonton Oilers Mascot, Hunter, during the Oil Country Community visit at 2 Hangar, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 24 March 2026.
Oil Country Community Visit
Mayor of Cold Lake, Bob Mattice (centre-left), hands out challenge coins to Hunter, Edmonton Oilers Mascot (centre-right), Chris Joseph, Edmonton Oilers Alumni (left), and Jason Strudwick, Edmonton Oilers Alumni (right) during the Oil Country Community visit at 2 Hangar, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on 24 March 2026.
Oil Country Community Visit
Members of the Edmonton Oilers Orange and Blue Crew are shown flight controls of a CF-188 Hornet at 1 Hangar, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 24 March 2026.
Oil Country Community Visit
The Oil Country Community Visit members admire a CF-188 Hornet at 2 Hangar, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 24 March 2026.
Oil Country Community Visit
Jason Strudwick (far-left), Edmonton Oilers Mascot, Hunter (centre-left), Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) Darryl Poole, Squadron CWO (centre), Lieutenant-Colonel Ryan Kean, 410 Squadron Commanding Officer (centre-right) and Chris Joseph stand for a photo during the Oil Country Community visit at 2 Hangar, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on 24 March 2026.
Oil Country Community Visit
A member of the Canadian Armed Forces speaks during the Oil Country Community Visit at Hangar 1, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 24 March 2026.
Oil Country Community Visit
Hunter, the Edmonton Oilers mascot flexes on top of a CF-188 Hornet at 1 Hangar, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on 24 March 2026.
Please credit: Master Sailor Erica Bry, Canadian Armed Forces Photo