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BREAKING NEWS - DERNIÈRES NOUVELLES :
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Photo Gallery: Celebrating Oil Country visit to CFB Cold Lake

by | 1 Apr 2026 | Featured News, Local News

Hunter, the Edmonton Oilers mascot, flexes on top of a CF-188 Hornet at 1 Hangar, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 24 March 2026 –  All photos courtesy of Master Sailor Erica Bry, Canadian Armed Forces Photo

On March 24, members of the Edmonton Oilers Alumni and the organization visited Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake to take part in celebrations marking the City of Cold Lake as the 2026 Celebrating Oil Country feature community

Here’s a look at their visit, captured through the lens of 4 Wing Imaging.

 

Oil Country Community Visit

The spokesperson for the Oil Country Community visit speaks into a microphone, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 24 March 2026.

Oil Country Community Visit

The Oil Country Community Visit commences at 1 Hangar, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 24 March 2026.

Oil Country Community Visit

Corporal Quinn Deics, Air Weapons Systems Technician, speaks about the CF-188 Hornet weapons during the Oil Country Community Visit at 2 Hangar, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 24 March 2026.

Oil Country Community Visit

Karina Luton (left) and Tracy Coonce (Right) pose for a photo with Edmonton Oilers Mascot, Hunter, at 1 Hanger, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 24 March 2026.

Oil Country Community Visit

Hunter, the Edmonton Oilers mascot, climbs a CF-188 Hornet ladder at 1 Hangar, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 24 March 2026.

Oil Country Community Visit

Corporal Kassandra Ouellet poses for a photo with Edmonton Oilers Mascot, Hunter, during the Oil Country Community visit at 1 Hangar, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 24 March 2026.

Oil Country Community Visit

Chris Joseph, Edmonton Oilers Alumni, is shown flight controls of a CF-188 Hornet by a member of the Canadian Armed Forces in 1 Hangar, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 24 March 2026.

Oil Country Community Visit

Master Corporal Dion Griarte and the Edmonton Oilers Mascot, Hunter, stand for a photo during the Oil Country Community visit at 2 Hangar, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 24 March 2026.

Oil Country Community Visit

Members of the Edmonton Oilers Orange and Blue Crew are shown flight controls of a CF-188 Hornet at 1 Hangar, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 24 March 2026.

Oil Country Community Visit

Lieutenant-Colonel Ryan Kean, 410 Tactical Fighter (Operational Training) Squadron Commanding Officer, receives an Oilers jersey on behalf of 4 Wing Cold Lake during the Oil Country Community visit at 2 Hangar, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 24 March 2026.

Oil Country Community Visit

Lieutenant-Colonel Ryan Kean, 410 Tactical Fighter (Operational Training) Squadron Commanding Officer, stands for a photo with the Edmonton Oilers Mascot, Hunter, during the Oil Country Community visit at 2 Hangar, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 24 March 2026.

Oil Country Community Visit

Mayor of Cold Lake, Bob Mattice (centre-left), hands out challenge coins to Hunter, Edmonton Oilers Mascot (centre-right), Chris Joseph, Edmonton Oilers Alumni (left), and Jason Strudwick, Edmonton Oilers Alumni (right) during the Oil Country Community visit at 2 Hangar, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on 24 March 2026.

Oil Country Community Visit

Members of the Edmonton Oilers Orange and Blue Crew are shown flight controls of a CF-188 Hornet at 1 Hangar, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 24 March 2026.

Oil Country Community Visit

The Oil Country Community Visit members admire a CF-188 Hornet at 2 Hangar, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 24 March 2026.

Oil Country Community Visit

Jason Strudwick (far-left), Edmonton Oilers Mascot, Hunter (centre-left), Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) Darryl Poole, Squadron CWO (centre), Lieutenant-Colonel Ryan Kean, 410 Squadron Commanding Officer (centre-right) and Chris Joseph stand for a photo during the Oil Country Community visit at 2 Hangar, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on 24 March 2026.

Oil Country Community Visit

A member of the Canadian Armed Forces speaks during the Oil Country Community Visit at Hangar 1, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta, on 24 March 2026.

Oil Country Community Visit

Hunter, the Edmonton Oilers mascot flexes on top of a CF-188 Hornet at 1 Hangar, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on 24 March 2026. Please credit: Master Sailor Erica Bry, Canadian Armed Forces Photo

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