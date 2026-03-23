Oilers bringing Celebrating Oil Country spotlight to Cold Lake with stop planned at CFB Cold Lake

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Cold Lake is set to take the spotlight later this month as the Edmonton Oilers named the community their 2026 Celebrating Oil Country feature city. For those at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake, the visit will include a stop here.

The annual program, now in its fourth year, highlights communities across Oil Country that share a deep connection to hockey, recognizing local pride, grassroots initiatives and passionate fan bases.

On March 24, members of the Oilers organization will spend the day in Cold Lake, touring key locations that help define the community, including CFB Cold Lake, where they will get a firsthand look at the people and operations that make the base a central part of the region.

The visit is expected to showcase the strong ties between the Canadian Armed Forces community and the city itself, putting a national spotlight on 4 Wing as part of the broader Cold Lake story.

The day will begin with a morning kickoff ceremony at City Hall, followed by stops throughout the community. The visit will wrap up with a community skate at Imperial Oil Place, giving residents the chance to share the ice and a few photos with Oilers guests.

Mayor Bob Mattice said the recognition is a meaningful moment for the city.

“Cold Lake is tremendously honoured to be the Edmonton Oilers’ choice for Celebrating Oil Country’s feature city,” said Mattice. “We have a large and enthusiastic Oilers fan base, and this celebration will allow our residents to enjoy exciting Oilers hockey while building community spirit in Cold Lake. We would like to thank Pathways Alliance for their generous sponsorship and the Edmonton Oilers for the chance to highlight everything Cold Lake has to offer.”

Residents and businesses are also encouraged to take part in the “Colour the City Orange and Blue” contest by decorating their homes, storefronts and workspaces in Oilers colours for a chance to be recognized by the visiting delegation.

The celebration will extend beyond Cold Lake on March 28, when the community is recognized during an Oilers home game at Rogers Place, where the Oilers take on the Anaheim Ducks.

More information on the event is available at the City’s website.