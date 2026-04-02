Canadian Talent Set to Shine at the 2026 Cold Lake Air Show

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While the 2026 Cold Lake Air Show will once again welcome an exciting mix of performers from right here at home and abroad, there’s something special about the Canadian acts that always capture the hearts of the crowd. From precision flying to breathtaking parachute displays, this year’s homegrown lineup promises to deliver unforgettable moments in the skies above Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake

Few sights in the air are as iconic as the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, and in 2026, they’re celebrating an incredible milestone: 55 years of thrilling audiences across Canada and around the world. Known officially as 431 Air Demonstration Squadron, the Snowbirds have become a symbol of national pride, showcasing precision, teamwork, and excellence with every performance. Flying their signature CT-114 Tutor jets, the team’s display features a carefully choreographed sequence of formations and manoeuvres that highlight both the skill of the pilots and the enduring legacy of the squadron.

“As Team Lead, I have the unique front-seat view of all the smiling and awe-struck faces of the large Cold Lake Air Show grounds,” says Major Maciej Hatta, flying Snowbird 1 and Team Lead. “Every loop, roll, and pass is an exciting vantage point I wish I could share. I look forward to classic formations and manoeuvres, including a few we haven’t flown in some years…but to find out which ones you’ll have to come see for yourselves!”

Adding to the excitement are the Canadian Armed Forces Parachute Team, the SkyHawks. A staple of air shows and national events since 1971, the SkyHawks are known for their high-energy parachute demonstrations. Comprised of Canadian Armed Forces members from across the country, the team combines athleticism, precision, and showmanship as they descend into the showgrounds, often interacting directly with the crowd in a way few other acts can.

The CF-18 Hornet Tactical Demonstration will give fans a front-row seat to the raw performance and combat capability of the Royal Canadian Air Force’s frontline fighter. This high-energy display is designed to showcase exactly what the aircraft can do. With pilots from 4 Wing at the controls, audiences will witness firsthand the power, speed, and versatility that make the CF-18 a cornerstone of Canada’s air defence

Together, these Canadian acts help to make the 2026 Cold Lake Air Show a celebration of skill, service, and national pride. Whether it’s the roar of the CF-18, the elegance of the Snowbirds, or the thrilling descent of the SkyHawks, there’s no shortage of reasons to look to the skies this summer.

Be sure to secure your spot and experience these incredible performances live at the 2026 Cold Lake Air Show.



The Cold Lake Air Show is proud to be presented in partnership with its Partner in Construction, EllisDon Construction Services Inc!

The preceding text is a paid endorsement for the 2026 Cold Lake Air Show.