Priority 1 RV Compound Renewals Now Open at CFB Cold Lake

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If you store your RV or trailer at the 4 Wing RV Compound, it’s time to start thinking about renewals.

Priority 1 renewals will take place from April 6 to April 19, 2026, marking the first step in this year’s renewal process.

The RV Compound has been supporting the 4 Wing community since 1989, offering a secure place to store a variety of recreational vehicles, including RVs, trailers, boats, and ATVs. It’s available to both military members and civilian Defence Team personnel, making it a popular option, especially as the weather starts to warm up.

The compound is divided into two sections to better accommodate different vehicle sizes: one for units 26 feet and under, and another for larger setups.

Renewals are organized by priority groups, with Priority 1 users — including members living in Single Quarters — getting the first opportunity to secure their spot. Other groups will follow later in the spring on a staggered schedule.

To keep your space, you’ll need to complete your renewal during your designated window and make sure your paperwork is up to date. That includes valid registration and proof of insurance for your vehicle.

Missing the deadline could mean losing your spot. Access to the compound may be revoked after May 31, and late fees can apply starting June 1.

The system is designed to ensure fair access across the Defence Team, with higher priority given to those living on base or in military housing. Space for lower priority groups is limited and depends on availability.

If you’re in Priority 1, mark your calendar and don’t wait; getting your renewal done early will ensure you’re set for another season at the RV Compound.

For full details on priority levels and renewal dates, visit the official CFMWS website.