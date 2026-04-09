F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Returns to the Cold Lake Air Show

A Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor performs during the 2022 Cold Lake Air Show. (File photo)

Few aircraft command attention quite like the F-22 Raptor, and in 2026, the United States Air Force F-22 Demonstration Team is set to once again bring its unmatched performance to the skies over Cold Lake.

A crowd favourite from previous appearances, the Raptor represents the cutting edge of modern airpower. As a fifth-generation fighter, it combines stealth, supercruise, advanced maneuverability, and integrated avionics into a single platform, making it one of the most capable air superiority aircraft in the world today.

Designed to dominate the skies, the F-22 excels in both air-to-air and air-to-ground roles. Its sophisticated sensor suite allows pilots to detect, track, and engage threats long before being seen themselves, giving it a decisive advantage in combat. Whether flying at supersonic speeds without afterburner or executing tight, high-angle manoeuvres thanks to thrust-vectoring engines, the Raptor delivers a level of performance that must be seen to be believed.

That performance is exactly what the F-22 Demonstration Team brings to audiences across North America each season. Their carefully choreographed routine showcases the aircraft’s agility, power, and precision, highlighting the very capabilities that make it a cornerstone of U.S. air dominance.



The 2026 season also carries added significance, marking the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. As part of this milestone year, the F-22 Demonstration Team’s appearance at Cold Lake reflects not only the strength of modern airpower but also the enduring partnership between the United States and Canada, one that continues to be showcased through events like the Cold Lake Air Show.

Don’t miss your chance to see the F-22 Raptor in action right here in Cold Lake! The 2026 Cold Lake Air Show takes place July 18th and 19th at Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake. Tickets are on sale now at the official Cold Lake Air Show website.



The Cold Lake Air Show is pleased to be in partnership with our Safety Sponsor, Canadian Natural!







The preceding text was a paid endorsement for the 2026 Cold Lake Air Show.