4 Wing PSP hosts Hero Workout to honour Fallen Warrant Officer

The “Patrice” Hero Workout, hosted by 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Fitness and Sports on Tuesday, Oct. 20, inside the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre – All photos by Mike Marshall / The Courier News Sixteen participants took part in the “Patrice” Hero Workout hosted by 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Fitness and Sports on Tuesday, Oct. 20, inside the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre, honouring Warrant Officer Patrice Vincent, a Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) firefighter who was killed in a hit-and-run attack in Quebec in 2014.

The event brought together members of the 4 Wing Fire Service, including Green Crew, Red Crew, and daytime staff, as well as other Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake members, for a workout recognizing Vincent’s courage, kindness, and commitment to helping others.

Fitness Coordinator Hannah Penn said the 4 Wing Fire Service supported the event after MWO Muck, Deputy Fire Chief, reached out to PSP, with help from Sgt Stykel, the unit fitness representative.

This is the second year the “Patrice” workout has taken place at CFB Cold Lake. Tessa May led the workout, with Charity Simmons assisting.



Hero workouts are high-intensity memorial Workouts of the Day (WODs) created by PSP and other units to honour fallen Canadian soldiers.

Vincent, 53, was a 28-year veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces who also served as a military firefighter.