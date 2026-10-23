October 23, 2026
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BREAKING NEWS - DERNIÈRES NOUVELLES :
535 participants take part in CAF Sports Day at CFB Cold LakeCanadian Armed Forces Provides Update on Incident at Canadian Forces Base WainwrightStatement from the Canadian Forces Provost Marshal on the Ongoing Investigation into the Incident at CFB Wainwright4 Wing PSP hosts Hero Workout to honour Fallen Warrant OfficerCold Lake Haunt returns for 13th year, supporting Valour Place

535 participants take part in CAF Sports Day at CFB Cold Lake

by | 23 Oct 2026 | Featured News, Local News

Participants compete in a hockey game during CAF Sports Day at CFB Cold Lake on Oct. 16, 2026 – All photos/video by Mike Marshall/ The Courier News 

Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Sports Day brought members of the 4 Wing and Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake community together on Friday, Oct. 16, for a morning of sports, fitness and recreation.

A total of 535 participants took part in activities including hockey, volleyball, curling, disc golf, cricket, the Mini-Rox Fitness Race, spin sessions, wellness walks and yoga.

The variety of activities gave participants opportunities to get active, socialize with colleagues and try different sports and fitness sessions, said organizers. 

4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) would like to thank Canadian Natural for sponsoring CAF Sports Day, including providing healthy snacks and prizes for participants, and CANEX for the coffee.

CAF Sports Day Prize Recipients

Volleyball Tournament

  • 1st place: New Era
  • 2nd place: Shenanigators
  • 3rd place: How I Set Your Mother

Hockey Tournament

  • 1st place: 410 Pilots
  • 2nd place: Cougars

Curling

  • Winning team: Let It Curl (MWO Power, WO McAloney and Capt Aneca)
  • Skills Competition: Tied for first, Capt Aneca and MS Passy
  • Skills Competition: Third place, Capt Hart

Cricket

  • Most Runs: Pte Duggan
  • Most Wickets: Pte Kaur
  • Player of the Match 1: Avr Singh
  • Player of the Match 2: Lt Brar
  • Player of the Match 3: Capt Pecora
  • Best Play on Field: Pte Rana

Unit Wellness Walk

  • Tank Rats
  • TC Ya Later
  • Raven Feeders
  • Team Chimo

Mini-Rox Fitness Race

  • 1st place team: Buck Furpees
  • 1st place individual: Griffith-Primus
  • Honourable mention: Jean Sebastien Simard

Disc Golf

  • Mike Crotty

Spin Bike Classes

  • Capt Sobek
  • Cpl Broczkowski
  • Andrew Willson and the team “It’s not a phase, mom!”

Yoga Sessions

  • Capt Broczkowski
  • Cpl Palman
  • 2Lt Novikova

 

2026 Fall CAF Sports Day at 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake

Participants play cricket during CAF Sports Day at CFB Cold Lake on Oct. 16, 2026

2026 Fall CAF Sports Day at 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake

Participants take part in a wellness walk during CAF Sports Day at CFB Cold Lake on Oct. 16, 2026.

2026 Fall CAF Sports Day at 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake

A Canadian Natural banner is displayed inside the Col. J.J. Parr Sports Centre during CAF Sports Day on Oct. 16, 2026. Canadian Natural supported the event as a sponsor.

2026 Fall CAF Sports Day at 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake

Participants take part in a curling competition during CAF Sports Day at CFB Cold Lake on Oct. 16, 2026.

2026 Fall CAF Sports Day at 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake

Participants play disc golf during CAF Sports Day at CFB Cold Lake on Oct. 16, 2026.

2026 Fall CAF Sports Day at 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake

A ceremonial puck drop takes place during the opening ceremonies of CAF Sports Day at the Col. J.J. Parr Sports Centre on Oct. 16, 2026.

2026 Fall CAF Sports Day at 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake

Participants take part in a curling competition during CAF Sports Day at CFB Cold Lake on Oct. 16, 2026.

2026 Fall CAF Sports Day at 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake

Representatives from CANEX and SISIP present a cheque representing revenue generated by the two organizations to be reinvested in programs supporting military families and veterans. The presentation took place during CAF Sports Day at CFB Cold Lake on Oct. 16, 2026.

2026 Fall CAF Sports Day at 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake

Participants compete in the Mini-Rox Fitness Race during CAF Sports Day at CFB Cold Lake on Oct. 16, 2026.

2026 Fall CAF Sports Day at 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake

A flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinic operated inside the Col. J.J. Parr Sports Centre during CAF Sports Day on Oct. 16, 2026.

2026 Fall CAF Sports Day at 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake

The following members were recognized during the CAF Sports Day opening ceremonies at centre ice in the Col. J.J. Parr Sports Centre on Oct. 16, 2026, for achieving Platinum status on their FORCE evaluation: Capt Olivier Savaria, Lt David Leduc, CWO Robert Nelson, Sgt Jonah Robitaille, MCpl Tyler Lawrence, Cpl Blake Boutin, Avr (B) Kaleb Bergen and Avr (T) Michael Desroches.

2026 Fall CAF Sports Day at 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake

Participants compete in a volleyball game during CAF Sports Day at CFB Cold Lake on Oct. 16, 2026.

2026 Fall CAF Sports Day at 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake

Participants compete in a hockey game during CAF Sports Day at CFB Cold Lake on Oct. 16, 2026.

2026 Fall CAF Sports Day at 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake

Grab-and-go oatmeal and breakfast bars were provided to participants during CAF Sports Day with support from Canadian Natural on Oct. 16, 2026.

2026 Fall CAF Sports Day at 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake

Participants take part in a spin session during CAF Sports Day at CFB Cold Lake on Oct. 16, 2026.

2026 Fall CAF Sports Day at 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake

Participants compete in the Mini-Rox Fitness Race during CAF Sports Day at CFB Cold Lake on Oct. 16, 2026.

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