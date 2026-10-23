535 participants take part in CAF Sports Day at CFB Cold Lake

Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Sports Day brought members of the 4 Wing and Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake community together on Friday, Oct. 16, for a morning of sports, fitness and recreation.
A total of 535 participants took part in activities including hockey, volleyball, curling, disc golf, cricket, the Mini-Rox Fitness Race, spin sessions, wellness walks and yoga.
The variety of activities gave participants opportunities to get active, socialize with colleagues and try different sports and fitness sessions, said organizers.
4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) would like to thank Canadian Natural for sponsoring CAF Sports Day, including providing healthy snacks and prizes for participants, and CANEX for the coffee.
CAF Sports Day Prize Recipients
Volleyball Tournament
- 1st place: New Era
- 2nd place: Shenanigators
- 3rd place: How I Set Your Mother
Hockey Tournament
- 1st place: 410 Pilots
- 2nd place: Cougars
Curling
- Winning team: Let It Curl (MWO Power, WO McAloney and Capt Aneca)
- Skills Competition: Tied for first, Capt Aneca and MS Passy
- Skills Competition: Third place, Capt Hart
Cricket
- Most Runs: Pte Duggan
- Most Wickets: Pte Kaur
- Player of the Match 1: Avr Singh
- Player of the Match 2: Lt Brar
- Player of the Match 3: Capt Pecora
- Best Play on Field: Pte Rana
Unit Wellness Walk
- Tank Rats
- TC Ya Later
- Raven Feeders
- Team Chimo
Mini-Rox Fitness Race
- 1st place team: Buck Furpees
- 1st place individual: Griffith-Primus
- Honourable mention: Jean Sebastien Simard
Disc Golf
- Mike Crotty
Spin Bike Classes
- Capt Sobek
- Cpl Broczkowski
- Andrew Willson and the team “It’s not a phase, mom!”
Yoga Sessions
- Capt Broczkowski
- Cpl Palman
- 2Lt Novikova