535 participants take part in CAF Sports Day at CFB Cold Lake

Participants compete in a hockey game during CAF Sports Day at CFB Cold Lake on Oct. 16, 2026 – All photos/video by Mike Marshall/ The Courier News Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Sports Day brought members of the 4 Wing and Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake community together on Friday, Oct. 16, for a morning of sports, fitness and recreation.

A total of 535 participants took part in activities including hockey, volleyball, curling, disc golf, cricket, the Mini-Rox Fitness Race, spin sessions, wellness walks and yoga.

The variety of activities gave participants opportunities to get active, socialize with colleagues and try different sports and fitness sessions, said organizers.

4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) would like to thank Canadian Natural for sponsoring CAF Sports Day, including providing healthy snacks and prizes for participants, and CANEX for the coffee.



CAF Sports Day Prize Recipients

Volleyball Tournament

1st place: New Era

2nd place: Shenanigators

3rd place: How I Set Your Mother

Hockey Tournament

1st place: 410 Pilots

2nd place: Cougars

Curling

Winning team: Let It Curl (MWO Power, WO McAloney and Capt Aneca)

Skills Competition: Tied for first, Capt Aneca and MS Passy

Skills Competition: Third place, Capt Hart

Cricket

Most Runs: Pte Duggan

Most Wickets: Pte Kaur

Player of the Match 1: Avr Singh

Player of the Match 2: Lt Brar

Player of the Match 3: Capt Pecora

Best Play on Field: Pte Rana

Unit Wellness Walk

Tank Rats

TC Ya Later

Raven Feeders

Team Chimo

Mini-Rox Fitness Race

1st place team: Buck Furpees

1st place individual: Griffith-Primus

Honourable mention: Jean Sebastien Simard

Disc Golf

Mike Crotty

Spin Bike Classes

Capt Sobek

Cpl Broczkowski

Andrew Willson and the team “It’s not a phase, mom!”

Yoga Sessions