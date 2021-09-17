Battle of Britain flyby planned

A pair of CF-18 Hornets will cross the sky over Cold Lake on Sunday in celebration of the 81st anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

The pair of aircraft from 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron will cross over Heritage Park, located on Veteran’s Way, just after 11:00 AM.

“The flyby will be at an altitude no lower than 500 feet above the highest obstacle over ground level and run from North to South.” says 4 Wing Acting Public Affairs Officer Tammy Bright Burden.

The Royal Canadian Air Force is also conducting a small ceremony at Beechwood National Military Cemetery in Ottawa to commemorate the anniversary. That ceremony will be available to view online via the RCAF Facebook page.

The Battle of Britain took place in the summer and early fall of 1940 over the skies of England. More than 100 Canadians are said to have participated in the conflict, with 23 losing their lives.

The flyby is said to be dependent on the weather that day, say officials.