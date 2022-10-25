Canadian Natural, MFRCS team up for Holiday Morale Packages

Members from Canadian Natural, including Blaine Parker (Kneeling Left), Brad Bailey (Kneeling Right), and Kim Foisy (Standing Right) pose with the staff of the 4 Wing MFRCS and 4 Wing Deputy Command Team members on October 19th at the parcel packing event – Photo by Cpl Connie Valin / 4 Wing Imaging

Deployed members from 4 Wing will soon be receiving some Christmas cheer in the mail.

The 4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre Society (MFRCS) once again teamed up with Canadian Natural (CNRL) and members of the 4 Wing Deputy Command team on October 19th to pack up some of the 25 Morale Packages that will be shipped to deployed members in time for the holiday season. The parcels contained a variety of items, including a Christmas hat & socks, candy, puzzles, a Power Bank, a Bluetooth Speaker, and more.

Also packed away were some special pictures and notes from students from some local schools to the deployed members.

“Canadian Natural has been an important part of our Deployment Program success for many years!” explained 4 Wing MFRCS Fund Development Manager Judith Chance. “Whether it’s Morale Packages for the deployed troops or a Reunion Dinner for the families, Canadian Natural provides much-needed support to recognize the sacrifices made by our Military and their families. Canadian Natural is also the Main Sponsor of our Cancer Peer Support Group, which provides peer-to-peer support for those going through Cancer.”

The packages are being shipped out at the end of October to insure they get to their recipients before December 25th.