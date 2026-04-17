New Principal for Art Smith Aviation Academy

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Northern Lights Public Schools is pleased to announce that Jodie Cornell has been appointed Principal of Art Smith Aviation Academy for the 2026-2027 school year.

“Jodie is a well-rounded educator with experience in diverse instructional roles,” said Superintendent Rick Cusson. “She is deeply committed to building relationships and ensuring all students have opportunities to succeed.”

Cornell is currently teaching Social Studies and Options at Bonnyville Centralized High School. Prior to joining NLPS, she served in a variety of roles with the Chilliwack School District, including classroom teacher, resource teacher, school counsellor, and alternative program lead. Cornell earned a Masters of Education Counseling from City University of Seattle and has extensive experience working with students with diverse learning needs.

“I am truly honoured and excited to join the Art Smith Aviation Academy community as Principal, as it represents an opportunity to lead a school community where every student is supported, valued, and inspired to succeed,” said Cornell. “I look forward to working collaboratively with staff, students, and families to build a strong, connected school community.”