City of Cold Lake hosts Aqua Days featuring the RCAF Snowbirds and CF-18 Demo Team

The Canadian Forces’ Snowbirds perform over Cold Lake during “Aqua Days” on August 1, 2021.

Photo: Aviator Avery Philpott

On July 31 and August 1, 2021, the City of Cold Lake hosted their annual Aqua Days event at Kinosoo Beach. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event had to be put of pause for 2020, but thanks to COVID-19 cases going down and vaccination rates going up, the event was able to go ahead this year.

For this Aqua Days event, residents of Cold Lake got a special treat as the RCAF Snowbirds were able to put on a show, as well as the CF-18 Demo Team! The RCAF Snowbirds almost had to cancel their performance due to some technical difficulties, but were able to resolve the issue in the nick of time and Cold Lake didn’t have to be disappointed!

Other events included Flyin’ Bob Circus, West Coast Lumberjack Show, Cardboard Boat Races, an evening concert on Saturday by Default, fireworks and more!

The weather was beautiful and we couldn’t have asked for more to have an amazing weekend!