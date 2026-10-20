Cold Lake Haunt returns for 13th year, supporting Valour Place

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The Cold Lake Haunt is set to return, offering families a Halloween experience while raising funds for an organization supporting military families.

Now in its 13th year, the volunteer-run event welcomed 1,022 visitors through its haunted maze last year and raised $2,600 for Valour Place.



Valour Place provides accommodation for military members, veterans and their families who need to be in the city of Edmonton for medical appointments, surgeries or emergencies.



A committee of five guides the event’s theme and coordinates the volunteers who bring the haunted maze to life. Organizer Andrea Lorinczy said attendance has grown every year.

While Lorinczy is keeping the details of this year’s experience guarded, she promised an expanded attraction.

“The only thing I’ll say about this year is that it is bigger and better than any year before,” she said.

The event also makes room for younger visitors with its returning “magic lanterns,” which help children walk through the maze while enjoying the Halloween atmosphere without the full scare experience.

Organizers accept cash donations at the door, However, Lorinczy emphasized that a donation is not required to participate.

“We’re here for the kids to get a Halloween experience,” she said.

The Cold Lake Haunt runs from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 24 and 25 at the Mackenzie Arts & Community Centre, located at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake.