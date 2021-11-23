Four members from 4 Wing among those awarded Romanian Emblem of Honour

The seven CAF members who received the awards, from left: LCol Corey Mask, Capt Joelle Thorgrimson, Capt Linda Grove, Maj Renaud Thys, Sgt Ben Fisher, WO Trevor Williamson and Maj Karl Braschuk – Photo by Avr Philpott, 4 Wing Imaging
Seven members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), four of which currently call 4 Wing in Cold Lake home, were recently given a special honour by the Chief of the Romanian Air Force (RoAF).
Six members were presented with the RoAF Emblem of Honour by Major General Viorel Pana in a ceremony at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base in Constanta County, Romania. The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Commander received the Defence Staff Emblem of Honor.
Those who received the award are:
Lieutenant-Colonel Corey Mask – Cold Lake
Capt Joelle Thorgrimson – Cold Lake
Capt Linda Grove – Winnipeg, MB
Major Renaud Thys – Cold Lake
Sergeant Ben Fisher – Leitrim (Ottawa)
Warrant Officer Trevor Williamson – North Bay, ON
Major Karl Braschuk – Cold Lake
The RoAF Emblem of Honour is “awarded as a sign of appreciation for the commitment and dedication a person demonstrated while performing a military mission,” says the RCAF