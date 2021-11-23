November 23, 2021

Newsletter

Submit an Article
The Courier
BREAKING NEWS:
Get To Know Your Team: Wing Personnel Selection OfficerFour members from 4 Wing among those awarded Romanian Emblem of HonourAnother Canadian soldier of the First World War identifiedCol J.J. Parr Sports Centre Aquatic Centre reopens to the public as of Nov 15thLakeland Diwali celebration goes November 20th

Four members from 4 Wing among those awarded Romanian Emblem of Honour

by | Nov 23, 2021 | Featured News, Local News

The seven CAF members who received the awards, from left: LCol Corey Mask, Capt Joelle Thorgrimson, Capt Linda Grove, Maj Renaud Thys, Sgt Ben Fisher, WO Trevor Williamson and Maj Karl Braschuk – Photo by Avr Philpott, 4 Wing Imaging

Seven members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), four of which currently call 4 Wing in Cold Lake home, were recently given a special honour by the Chief of the Romanian Air Force (RoAF).

Photo by Avr Philpott, 4 Wing Imaging

Six members were presented with the RoAF Emblem of Honour by Major General Viorel Pana in a ceremony at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base in Constanta County, Romania. The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Commander received the Defence Staff Emblem of Honor.

Those who received the award are:

Lieutenant-Colonel Corey Mask – Cold Lake

Capt Joelle Thorgrimson – Cold Lake

Capt Linda Grove – Winnipeg, MB

Major Renaud Thys – Cold Lake

Sergeant Ben Fisher – Leitrim (Ottawa)

Warrant Officer Trevor Williamson – North Bay, ON

Major Karl Braschuk – Cold Lake

The RoAF Emblem of Honour is “awarded as a sign of appreciation for the commitment and dedication a person demonstrated while performing a military mission,” says the RCAF

 

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap