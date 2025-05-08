Intersection Slo-Pitch League Returns This May at CFB Cold Lake

Stock Photo

Softball season is right around the corner at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake, with the Intersection Slo-Pitch Co-Ed League set to launch another exciting year of friendly competition and camaraderie.

Games for the 2025 season will begin on May 20, with rosters due no later than May 9. The league is open to all Defence Team members aged 18 and older, and players of all skill levels are encouraged to participate.

The Intersection League is a co-ed recreational slo-pitch league aimed at promoting fitness, team spirit, and fun across the Wing. Whether you’re a seasoned slugger or new to the sport, this is a great opportunity to get active, meet others in the Defence community, and enjoy some time outdoors.

Individuals who want to join but don’t yet have a team are encouraged to reach out directly to Sports Coordinator Malcolm Hooper at Malcolm.Hooper@forces.gc.ca for assistance in finding a team.



“Welcome all new and returning players!” adds Hooper. “Whether you are ‘stepping up to the plate’ for your first time, or ‘swinging’ back into the game, your team is out there waiting for you. Go find them! See you on the Diamond!”

The league is organized by Personnel Support Programs (PSP).

Grab your glove and get ready to hit the field this spring!