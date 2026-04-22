Getting Settled at CFB Cold Lake: What 4 Wing PSP Offers New Members

PSP staff and guests enjoy the winter fun at Snow Fever at CFB Cold Lake — File photo.

Congratulations on your posting to Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake!



Being newly posted can sometimes come with a mix of excitement and uncertainty. Whether you’re arriving solo or with family, getting settled into a new community can take time. That’s where 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) plays a key role, offering a wide range of facilities, programs, and services designed to help Defence Team members and their families quickly feel at home.

At the heart of PSP’s offerings is a focus on connection, wellness, and quality of life. From fitness and sports to family programming and community events, PSP provides opportunities for members of all ages to stay active, meet new people, and build routines in a new environment.

One of the central hubs of activity on the base is the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre. This multi-use facility offers something for everyone, regardless of fitness level or interests. Inside, you’ll find a fully equipped weight room, a parent and child-friendly workout space, a gymnasium, squash and racquetball courts, an NHL-sized ice surface and more. The aquatic centre is a standout feature, with a competition pool, leisure pool, waterslide, hot tub, and sauna, supporting everything from lane swimming and aquafit to family swims and swimming lessons.

Beyond structured fitness, the Sports Centre also serves as a gathering place, hosting drop-in sports, classes, and recreational activities throughout the year. For military members, many fitness programs and services are included, making it easy to maintain operational readiness while also supporting overall health and wellness.

Outdoor recreation is another major advantage of life at CFB Cold Lake. PSP maintains a variety of outdoor facilities across the Wing, including sports fields, playgrounds, a splash park, a skate park, and more. Seasonal amenities like skating rinks and disc golf courses ensure there’s always something to do, regardless of the time of year. For those who enjoy camping or spending time outdoors, the 4 Wing campground and picnic pavilions provide great options for relaxing weekends.

For members who may not have brought all their recreational gear with them, Sports Stores offers a convenient solution. A wide range of equipment is available for rent, including bikes, kayaks, paddleboards, fishing gear, and winter sports equipment, making it easy to explore the region without a major upfront investment.

Families with young children will find strong support through PSP programming. Early years and school-age programs focus on play, development, and social connection, offering safe and engaging environments for children to learn and grow. Youth programming and recreation clubs provide opportunities to stay active and develop new skills, while also helping young people build friendships in a new community.

Adults are equally well supported, with a mix of recreational, social, and wellness-focused programming. From fitness classes and sports leagues to creative workshops and social events, there are plenty of ways to get involved. Health Promotion services are also available, offering courses and workshops on topics like stress management, mental fitness, injury prevention, and communication, helping members build resilience both personally and professionally.

One key part of life at CFB Cold Lake is the 4 Wing Messes, which serve as social hubs for members across the base. With dedicated spaces for Junior and All Ranks, Warrant Officers’ & Sergeants’, and Officers, the Messes offer a wide range of events and opportunities to connect in a relaxed setting. From informal gatherings and themed events to professional functions and celebrations, they play an important role in building camaraderie and unit cohesion.



PSP also supports a variety of hobby and interest-based clubs, ranging from automotive and woodworking to equestrian and competitive sports. These clubs are a great way to meet others with shared interests and become part of the broader base community.



Another important community space is the Mackenzie Arts & Community Centre, which hosts a variety of programs, casual drop-in activities, and events for all ages. It’s a welcoming environment where families can connect, children can play, and community members can gather.

Ultimately, 4 Wing PSP is about more than just programming; it’s about creating a sense of belonging. For those newly posted to Cold Lake, it provides a foundation to build connections, establish routines, and make the most of everything the base and surrounding area have to offer.



To stay up to date on 4 Wing PSP events, programming, registration information and more, be sure to follow the 4 Wing Connection Facebook page.

Whether you’re looking to stay fit, keep your family engaged, or simply meet new people, PSP is ready to support you every step of the way.