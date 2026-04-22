How the Cold Lake Air Show Secures World-Class Performers

Royal Canadian Air Force aircraft conduct an aerial refuelling demonstration during the 2022 Cold Lake Air Show – Photo courtesy of 4 Wing Imaging.

Behind every high-speed pass and precision manoeuvre at the Cold Lake Air Show is a process built on planning, relationships, and a constant drive to deliver something new.

For Major Erick “Hom” O’Connor, Director of Air Operations for the 2026 Cold Lake Air Show, finding the right mix of performers is about more than just filling a schedule; it’s about shaping an experience.

“Our number one priority is to keep evolving the show and bringing something new to our audience each year,” said O’Connor. “People don’t come to Cold Lake to see the same lineup over and over — they come for a unique experience.”

That focus on variety is supported by the unique capabilities of Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake itself. As one of the country’s premier military aviation hubs, the base allows organizers to host performances that go beyond what many civilian venues can accommodate.

“We take full advantage of being a large military facility, which allows us to host dynamic flying displays that few other venues can offer,” he said. “The right performer is someone who brings something fresh, exciting, and, ideally, something the Canadian public doesn’t get to see often.”

But bringing those performers to northern Alberta isn’t something that happens overnight.

“It’s an ongoing process,” O’Connor explained. “We’re constantly engaging with performers, especially the United States Air Force Demo Teams, which are among the most sought-after and require long lead times.”

For major military demonstration teams, planning can begin years in advance.

“We typically need at least two years of lead time, and in some cases, up to four years of planning,” he said. “Civilian performers are also usually booked a minimum of two years out.”

Part of that process involves seeing performers in action before extending an invitation.

“We also make a point of attending air shows across North America to see performers in action before bringing them to Cold Lake,” said O’Connor. “Much like buying a car, you want to see it up close and experience it before making the commitment.”

When it comes to connecting with performers, the approach is both reactive and proactive.

“It’s a mix of both,” he said. “We do receive a lot of interest from performers who want to be part of the Cold Lake Air Show, and we don’t wait for the acts we want; we actively pursue them.”

That proactive approach is essential in a competitive environment where top-tier acts are often booked years in advance.

“The most in-demand performers are often booked years in advance, so we need to be proactive,” O’Connor added. “Our reputation for exceptional hosting plays a big role as well. If you treat performers like gold, they’ll want to come back, and they’ll tell others.”

That reputation, he emphasized, is one of the most important factors in securing talent.

“It’s absolutely critical, arguably the most important factor,” he said. “Performers and demo teams often have a say in which shows they support, and relationships matter.”

Building those relationships takes time and effort, including connecting with performers at other events and maintaining those ties year-round.

“Cold Lake has enjoyed consistent support from the USAF since 2016, and that’s a direct reflection of how we treat our performers and the effort we put into those relationships.”

“We’ve been proud of the entire range of what we’ve brought to Cold Lake,” O’Connor said. “Our location gives us a unique advantage in hosting large and complex static displays that few shows can accommodate.”

One moment that stands out for O’Connor came in 2022, when a locally connected demonstration took to the skies.

“One highlight for me was seeing our hometown team fly a demonstration with the Airbus tanker in 2022,” he said. “That was a truly unique display, something you simply don’t see elsewhere. We worked closely with the A310 crew and 410 Squadron to create something special that showcased both capability and proximity in a way that really connected with the audience.”

And while each performer adds something unique, some names naturally generate excitement.

“It’s hard not to be excited about the F-22 Demo Team,” O’Connor said. “They are world-class, both in the air and on the ground, and the fact that they actively want to come to Cold Lake says a lot about the show we’ve built.”

For Rob Larson, Director of Administration for the Cold Lake Air Show, success is often measured by who comes back.

“I think I’m proud any time a performer or act wants to come back to Cold Lake because that means that we stood out to them,” said Larson. “The amount of aerial and static performers that reach out wanting to return is something that we’re humbled by, especially knowing that we’re not an ‘on the route’ location for an air show.”

“It also means that they’re talking to other performers and telling them about Cold Lake, which allows us to expand our reach more and more with each show.”

The Cold Lake Air Show is pleased to be in partnership with our Hosting Sponsor, Enbridge!







The preceding text was a paid endorsement for the 2026 Cold Lake Air Show.